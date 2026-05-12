OVERWHELMED BY THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM? AMAZON'S HEALTH AI OFFERS PERSONALIZED GUIDANCE AND ACTIONABLE SUPPORT

FROM LATE-NIGHT QUESTIONS TO PRESCRIPTION RENEWALS, HEALTH AI BRINGS CONTINUOUS SUPPORT TO EVERYDAY CARE

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the American Academy of Physician Associates, nearly two-thirds of Americans feel overwhelmed by the health care system, and they wish their doctors had more time to understand their concerns. Patients delay care because of costs and confusion. They make health care decisions based on generic internet searches that ignore their personal health circumstances. They face weeks-long waits for appointments, repetitive paperwork, hurried appointments at inconvenient times, impersonal disconnected systems and apps, and a maze of insurance rules. When they do get care, they're frustrated because they need to repeat their health history several times. While the best health care is personal, connected, and available when you need it, that is not the reality most Americans experience today.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/amazon-one-medical/9389951-en-amazon-one-medical-new-health-ai-agent

Amazon's new Health AI agent can provide personalized health insights and guidance as well as take meaningful action including booking appointments and managing prescriptions to help you get and stay healthier. In this interview, Andrew Diamond, Chief Medical Officer at Amazon One Medical discusses this new option in healthcare and talks about the many features including:

When you need professional care, you'll be connected directly to One Medical providers through message, video, or in person. It can also help manage prescription renewals, sending requests to your provider, which you can choose to fill at Amazon Pharmacy or the pharmacy of your choice.

Personalized health guidance by reviewing your conditions, medications, and health history before responding.

Once you give One Medical permission to access your available medical records, you'll be able to have a better, personalized experience. From a first-time mom asking questions about their infant's health in the middle of the night to getting clarity on your test result or symptoms, Health AI is there - and knows when to connect you with clinical experts.

How as an introductory offer, eligible U.S. Prime members using Health AI get up to five free direct-message care visits with a One Medical provider for any of 30+ common conditions.

For more information please visit: amazon.com/health-ai

MORE ABOUT ANDREW DIAMOND:

Andrew Diamond, a practicing primary care physician, joined One Medical in the company's infancy in 2007. Over the course of his tenure at One Medical, he has been a driving force in developing the practice's philosophy and approach to care, designing our clinical systems, and maintaining our human-centered culture. Andrew has served as the company's Chief Medical Officer since 2019, ensuring our clinicians have joyful and fulfilling careers and deliver the highest-quality care and service to our members. Andrew holds a BS in biological sciences from Stanford University, and an MD as well as a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Colorado. He completed his medical training at Stanford and is certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Produced for: Amazon One Medical

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Amazon One Medical