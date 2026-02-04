Overwhelming Demand Brings Back TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo

The 2026 Expo is set to take place on October 27 in Baltimore City

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces the 12th Entrepreneur Expo, set to take place on October 27, 2026, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. This premier, award-winning event caters to a diverse audience, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, economic development organizations, international entities and more, making it a key gathering for Maryland's entrepreneurial community, showcasing resources and providing invaluable networking opportunities. In 2025, the event attracted more than 1,150 attendees, 97% of whom declared that their purpose for attending was accomplished.

UMCP President Darryl Pines, TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall, IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi at 2025 Entrepreneur Expo

"The success seen during the 2025 Entrepreneur Expo made one thing clear—Maryland benefits from having an all-encompassing event like this," said TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "Last year alone, the event offered connection opportunities for more than 100 exhibitors, two pitch competitions, four international agreement announcements and plenty of energy to push the entrepreneurial ecosystem forward. It is because of this that we are bringing it back, better than ever."

The Entrepreneur Expo is a vibrant platform that allows entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, legislators, influencers and international entities to connect, learn and be inspired. Interested attendees can expect another full day of engaging workshops, insightful discussions and dynamic pitches from emerging innovators.

"TEDCO remains committed to supporting the growth of the Maryland ecosystem as we lead innovation to market, and this event has proved time and time again to be an excellent accelerator for this growth," said Tammi Thomas, chief development & marketing officer, TEDCO. "Last year, we saw more than 23 sessions, more than 100 speakers, and a reception that brought everyone together after a day of learning and inspiration. We look forward to collaborating with entities across the globe to bring forth another amazing event that will open paths for innovative growth."

Registration is officially open; make sure to secure the early bird rate and get your tickets now: http://www.tedcomdexpo.com/

For anyone interested in being part of this momentous event, make sure to check out our exhibiting and sponsorship options here. There is limited space available, so contact Thomas at [email protected] soon to secure your spot!

