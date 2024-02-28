OVHcloud® US Launches OVHcloud Managed Databases as a Fully Managed Cloud Platform for Today's Most Popular Databases

OVHcloud US

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The platform provides open-source databases and messaging systems that simplify open-source cloud data infrastructure

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud® US, a leading global cloud provider, today announced the launch of OVHcloud Managed Databases. These services offer OVHcloud US clients a configure-and-forget solution to simplify the set-up and management of cloud databases to enable your IT team to focus on delivering value faster.

"Databases are becoming more complex while database administration skills are scarce," said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. "OVHcloud US Managed Databases eliminates many underlying set-up, management, and monitoring requirements. Everything comes pre-installed and pre-validated. It is scalable and can also automate tasks like configuring and managing availability, backups, and data replication across regions."

Gain a Competitive Advantage with OVHcloud Managed Databases

With OVHcloud US Managed Database services, we take care of the database infrastructure and administration, including set-up, backup, scalability, and security. This saves you time and money, so you and your team can focus on developing and deploying cloud-based applications. Choose from a large portfolio of popular database and data visualization engines including PostgreSQL, MySQL, Kafka, Redis, Cassandra, M3DB, Grafana, and OpenSearch, and deploy your Public Cloud database, today.

"This solution is an ideal tool for a wide range of OVHcloud US customers with a variety of use cases including E-commerce Platforms, event streaming, backend support across CRM and CMS, or even analytics, visualization, and more," Gregor added. "We listen to our customers and understand it's important to provide features that are high performance across automatic failover, data replication, and backups, and ensure that applications are accessible and data remains secure. We are proud to say OVHcloud Managed Databases meet those needs and more."

Learn more about OVHcloud US and OVHcloud Managed Databases at https://us.ovhcloud.com/.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 41 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

