OWC Announces Another Industry First in Max Memory

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, has confirmed and is now offering up to 1TB of OWC memory for 8-, 12- and 16-Core Mac Pro 2019 vs. Apple factory offered with up to 768GB, and is now doubling the Max Memory for the Apple iMac Pro.

Even with the release of the new Mac Pro 2019, the iMac Pro has a great position in the Pro line-up and is now strengthened further with OWC's offered option to take the system up to 512GB, double the current factory maximum. This is yet another industry first in OWC MaxRAM, in a line of firsts for Mac Memory upgrade support over the past two decades.

MaxRAM Memory Certification Program

OWC memory modules and kits are fully tested, qualified, and MaxRAM Certified to ensure flawless operation. The OWC MaxRAM Certification Program determines the maximum amount of memory that can be utilized in specific Macs as validated by comprehensive, in-house laboratory tests. All OWC memory has a Lifetime Advance Replacement Warranty and Money Back Guarantee.

OWC is THE trusted name in Mac Memory

MacSales.com offers OWC memory upgrades for nearly every current and past Apple notebook and desktop computer ever manufactured, including iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini. By maintaining a state-of-the-art test lab, OWC ensures its memory upgrades offer the highest product quality and reliability, backing them with an OWC Lifetime Advance Replacement Program and 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.

"For over three decades, OWC has led the way upgrading, enabling, and engineering the best solutions to make your Mac better. That is the OWC Difference - it's what we do and can do because we are passionate Apple, our customers, and we are hands-on with the actual hardware in house," said Larry O'Connor, Founder, and CEO. "We live and breathe this stuff. We know how this stuff works - and we make sure it works so our customers get the benefit of the right solutions they can always count on."

Used and Refurb Mac Program

OWC's used, new, and refurbished Mac selection includes a comprehensive range of Mac mini, iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models - all with exceptional savings and customization options, certification, and saving you won't find anywhere else. This includes Apple iMac Pro systems, complete with 1-year Apple Warranty, and starting from $3499 ($1500 savings off new, factory cost). Boost savings to nearly $5000 vs. factory with up to 256GB installed and now take your Pro further with available 384GB and 512GB options.

For installation videos on a wide variety of upgrade products for Mac models current and legacy, visit: OWC Install Videos. Memory upgrades videos for the new 2019 Mac Pro are coming soon.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

