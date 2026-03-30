Owens & Minor Appoints Chief Products Officer

Colin Bain brings extensive leadership expertise in rapidly innovating and successfully implementing go-to-market strategies in medical device and product manufacturing

RICHMOND, Va., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens & Minor, a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world, today announced that Colin Bain will take on the role of Chief Products Officer (CPO), effective immediately. As CPO, Bain will drive the growth and acceleration of the Owens & Minor product portfolio, serving our customers in acute, non-acute and adjacent markets, and ensuring Owens & Minor's offerings remain competitive.

Newly appointed Chief Products Officer Colin Bain will be responsible for driving the growth and acceleration of the Owens & Minor product portfolio.

Bain joins Owens & Minor with a 35-year track record of rapidly innovating and successfully implementing go-to-market strategies in medical device and product manufacturing, healthcare services, and consumer goods. He has served as a senior leader for organizations ranging from large public companies to startups and private equity backed firms, most recently as a partner at Javelyst Healthcare Challengers. Bain also previously served as president of Premier's S2S Global manufacturing company, overseeing product portfolio expansion and supply chain resiliency programs that improved the company's ability to serve customers.

"We are pleased to have Colin onboard, and eager to see his enthusiasm for using thoughtful innovation to help drive supply chain resilience in action at Owens & Minor," said Christian Cook, chairman and interim CEO, Owens & Minor, and managing director at Platinum Equity. "Our journey to reimagine Owens & Minor continues, and having the right executive leadership in place is critical to maintaining the excitement and momentum we're already seeing throughout the organization," said Cook.

"I am excited to be part of the rich Owens & Minor legacy, and look forward to working with a company that shares my dedication to driving greater excellence for customers with essential, high-performing, clinical-grade products that support care in every environment," commented Colin Bain, Chief Products Officer, Owens & Minor.

On December 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced a new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private standalone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor is a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world. For over 140 years, Owens & Minor has delivered comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront, helping to make each day better for the hospitals, healthcare partners, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 14,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care™.

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SOURCE Owens & Minor