Owens Corning and Ripple Glass Celebrate Earth Day with Successful Glass Recycling Program

ATLANTA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the perfect way to celebrate Earth Day, Ripple Glass, a company of Strategic Materials, Inc., North America's largest glass recycler, has announced some big recycling numbers in partnership with Owens Corning! And, they will mark Earth Day with some special events and giveaways. Since the partnership launched in November 2023, the Owens Corning and Ripple Glass bin has collected a staggering 50 tons of glass. That means, 100,000 lbs of glass has been diverted from the landfill, which is enough glass to insulate approximately 105 single family homes with fiberglass batt insulation!

Owens Corning x Ripple Glass bin collaboration to collect glass in the Atlanta metro.

Giving glass a second life, Ripple Glass and sponsor Owens Corning will host Earth Day events, swag giveaways and a social media campaign to support the collection program, with bins in their bold purple color.

"We are proud to honor Earth Day with our successful recycling effort in partnership with Ripple Glass," said Eric Miller, Marketing Leader, Owens Corning – Home Center. "What makes the program even more meaningful is that we have a bin near our Fairburn, GA, factory. Our workers can recycle their glass in the new bin and could end up making insulation from it at the plant."

On Sunday, April 21st from 12:30-4:30 pm, Ripple Glass and Owens Corning will highlight the bin at the Earth Day Market in the Park at the Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn in Fayetteville, Georgia. The event will be highlighted by recycling and insulation energy education and giveaways.

The use of recycled glass in the production of new fiberglass insulation offsets the need for virgin, mined material such as sand. Recycled glass also melts at a lower temperature resulting in more responsible manufacturing by lowering energy usage and reducing CO2 emissions.

Owens Corning was the inventor of fiberglass in 1938 and uses recycled glass and other natural ingredients in its PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation batts and rolls. They also feature a variety of insulation products for every application, from attic to basement, and a full line of roofing products at home centers nationwide.

From a sustainability standpoint, PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation uses more than 1 billion pounds of glass recycled each year1 with the highest recycled content in the industry2.

Owens Corning's PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ insulation features a material that is soft as cotton and installs quickly, easily and with great wall cavity coverage. Learn more at PINKNextGen.com or look for Owens Corning insulation at www.thehomedepot.com

1Company-wide total; Owens Corning Sustainability Report, 2022

2Total recycled content for unfaced fiberglass insulation products in North America based on current third-party certified recycled content certifications for Owens Corning, Knauf, CertainTeed, and Johns Manville. Validated by Owens Corning Sustainability, September 2023.

About Ripple Glass

Ripple Glass is a glass-recycling service that operates in multiple cities across the U.S. Our goal is clear: reduce the amount of glass in landfills to protect the environment, create energy-saving products and improve the economy. By partnering with local businesses and communities, we have saved more than one billion bottles of glass from landfills since 2009 in our conveniently located purple bins. Find out more at rippleglass.com and join our community today.

