OWLET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Owlet, Inc. - OWLT

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: OWLT).

On October 4, 2021, the Company disclosed the receipt of a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that "the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA," which requirement the Company had not obtained, and also requesting that "the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Owlet's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

