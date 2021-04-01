OwnersBox Hires Jason Smith as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox is ecstatic to announce that it has hired Jason Smith as Chief Technology Officer.

OwnersBox

Jason joins the OwnersBox team after holding a series of career-advancing positions, including playing a key role as Director of Product Development in the 2017 ESCRYPT (a Bosch subsidiary) acquisition of TrustPoint Innovation Technologies. In 2019, he was tapped to become the Director of Innovation at iS5 Communications where he was tasked with opening the company's new innovation hub in Kitchener-Waterloo and building a team to focus on creating software solutions to expand iS5's product portfolio.

"By bringing on Jason, we will be leveraging his approach, skill set, and experience to rapidly expand our in-house development abilities," says OwnersBox CEO and President Brian Kipp. "We've been fortunate to have a rock-solid foundation from which to build the team led by VP of Engineering Kevin Paquette. Kevin and Jason together create a powerhouse."

When asked for comment on the new role, Jason said:

"I'm thrilled to join OwnersBox and I look forward to working with Brian, Brad [VP Operations], Kevin, and the rest of the team. Playing and watching sports has been a big part of my life since I was a kid and I'm now sharing that passion with my own kids. It is exciting to be able to connect this passion for sports with my professional life. I have a lot to learn in the fantasy sports realm and, for me, this is part of the appeal of the role. I will be able to utilize my technical background and experience gained in other industries and apply this at OwnersBox, all while becoming more immersed in the sports industry than I already am.

"My general philosophy revolves around continuous learning, continuous improvement, and a growth mindset. The Kitchener-Waterloo area is full of really amazing talent and I'm looking forward to helping recruit and grow the team. Brian and the team have done a great job building out the platform and positioning the company for success and I'm happy to be a part of the growth and to contribute to the future success of the company."

Website: www.ownersbox.com

Facebook: @OwnersBoxFantasySports

Instagram: @OwnersBox

Media Contact:

Sandy Plashkes

Phone: 619-955-3800

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE OwnersBox