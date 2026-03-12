OX Security Introduces the First Agentic Pentester to Link Exploits Directly to Code

OX Agentic Pentester uses AI-driven attack simulation to show what attackers can exploit — and exactly where to fix it in code

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security today announced OX Agentic Pentester, a continuous penetration testing capability powered by agentic AI that validates real-world exploitability and connects each verified exposure directly to the source code responsible.

Security teams today face a persistent operational gap. AI is speeding up software development, but security validation is still too slow and infrequent to keep pace. Traditional penetration testing is manual and time-bound. Automated DAST tools rely on black-box scanning and generate large volumes of findings without confirming what can actually be exploited. And standalone pentest tools that can't tie findings back to source code simply create more backlog — more noise, more work, without answers.

Agentic pentesting changes this. Unlike rule-based scanners or earlier AI tools that flag potential issues, agentic AI actively pursues attack paths the way a human penetration tester would — but continuously, at scale, and without the constraints of a time-boxed engagement. It probes, adapts based on what it finds, and confirms whether a vulnerability can actually be exploited in a real environment, around the clock.

Whereas other agentic pentesting tools stop at the findings, OX Agentic Pentester uses AI-driven attack simulation to show what attackers can actually exploit — and exactly where to fix it in code. It traces each validated exposure back to the precise repository, file, and commit where it originated, giving security and engineering teams immediate clarity on which risks matter and exactly where they must be fixed.

OX Agentic Pentester combines:

Autonomous attack simulation powered by agentic AI

Automatic linkage of exploit results directly to the source code responsible

White-box visibility into application source code

Correlation across APIs, dependencies, and cloud configuration

This code-first approach to pentesting closes the gap between security analysis and remediation, enabling organizations to prioritize real risk and resolve vulnerabilities at their source.

"AI is writing code faster than security teams can review it — and attackers are exploiting that gap at machine speed," said Neatsun Ziv, co-founder and CEO of OX Security. "The only answer is to hit back just as fast. OX doesn't just find what's exploitable. We tell you exactly where in your code to fix it — and close the loop before the adversary ever gets there."

"Every other tool told us what might be broken," said Shai Sivan, Chief of Trust for Glide Identity. "OX Agentic Pentester maps our attack surface, validates what's actually exploitable with a complete visibility on our application stack, and tells us exactly where to fix it. That's a completely different conversation."

OX Agentic Pentester is the newest addition to the OX Security Platform, which secures applications from AI-assisted development through cloud runtime. By integrating continuous attack simulation with OX Code, OX VibeSec, and OX Cloud, OX Security closes the loop across the entire application security lifecycle — from the first line of code through runtime exposure — enabling security and engineering teams to move from fragmented point tools to a single, connected platform.

OX Agentic Pentester is available immediately as part of the OX Security Platform. OX Security will demonstrate OX Agentic Pentester at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco.

About OX Security

OX Security removes risk at the source – eliminating exposures from AI code generation through cloud runtime – preventing security debt before it ever reaches production. Unlike conventional tools that cannot keep pace with modern, AI-driven development, or cloud-specific solutions that are infrastructure-only, the OX Platform pinpoints vulnerabilities at creation and remediates runtime exposures at the source.

Founded in 2021 by former Check Point executives Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, OX Security serves hundreds of customers worldwide, from Fortune 500 enterprises to high-growth unicorns, and has been recognized as a leader by Gartner, IDC, and Frost & Sullivan with over 20 cyber innovation awards.

