OX Security Appoints Dana Bureau as Senior Vice President of Sales, Field Ops to Lead Expansion into North America

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security today announced that Dana Bureau has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales, Field Ops. In his new role, Bureau will be responsible for growing OX Security's footprint globally, bringing the first and only end-to-end software supply chain security solution to enterprise-class customers throughout North America.

"I'm very impressed with Neatsun, Lior, and the entire OX Security team," said Bureau. "OX's continuous software supply chain security solution solves important pipeline visibility and security gaps challenging security teams today. I am very excited to lead the sales and go-to-market strategy efforts, build on the impressive foundation that the team has already established, and unlock our full potential in the US and beyond."

Dana brings over 20 years of successful GTM execution experience (at the point of sale) to OX Security as a player, coach, and leader. Dana's held notable and unique roles in category-definers like 170 Systems (acquired by Lexmark), Coverity (acquired by Synopsys), Semmle (acquired by Github), Imperva (Thomo Bravo) and FinTech & fraud detection leader Ocrolus. Cumulatively, these companies represent over $3.0B in exits.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dana to the OX Security team and look forward to leveraging his extensive experience within the enterprise software sales industries," said Neatsun Ziv, co-founder and CEO of OX Security. "We are redefining the standard of CI/CD security. Dana's wealth of industry experience will help ignite our go-to-market strategy and further expand our reach to serve Security and DevOps teams worldwide."

About OX Security

OX Security believes that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, who previously led Check Point's Security Group, OX is the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution. OX provides DevSecOps teams with the automation, visibility, and risk insights they need to bring security and integrity to every step of the supply chain, from the earliest planning stages until deployment to production.

