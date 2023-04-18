OX Security joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The program offers joint customers a comprehensive software supply chain security solution for software that runs on or integrates with AWS

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security , the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution, has announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Many OX Security customers, including Kaltura, Upstream, 888 and others, rely on the OX Security platform to secure their products and processes that run on or integrate with AWS.

The AWS ISV Accelerate program provides OX Security with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and partners.

"With this relationship, AWS and OX Security will allow their customers to better protect their software supply chains from would-be attackers and meet strict security and compliance requirements," said Neatsun Ziv, co-founder and CEO of OX Security. "We are thrilled to work closely with AWS to help joint customers with their DevSecOps journey."

OX Security's solution delivers comprehensive, end-to-end security and integrity for the software supply chain. OX's industry-leading platform provides DevSecOps teams with the automation, visibility, and contextual risk insights they need to bring security and integrity to every step of the software supply chain, from the earliest planning stages through to production.

About OX Security

OX Security believes that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, who previously led Check Point's Security Group, OX is the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution. OX provides DevSecOps teams with the automation, visibility, and risk insights they need to bring security and integrity to every step of the supply chain, from the earliest planning stages until deployment to production.

For more information on OX Security, https://www.ox.security

