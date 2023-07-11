OX Security Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor for Platform Engineering for Scaling Application Security Practices

Integrating OX Security into internal developer platforms reduces cost, effort and risk and enables secure software development at scale

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security, the industry's first holistic software supply chain security platform, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, in the research firm's 2023 Cool Vendors™ in Platform Engineering for Scaling Application Security Practices report.

In organizations today, individual product teams often implement security tools and practices at their own discretion, exposing their organizations to significant risk. To address this liability, forward-thinking companies have begun establishing platform teams, charged with creating a bespoke stable, efficient and secure environment for internal developers to work on their applications. This "ensures consistency and reduces the cognitive load of implementing security controls," according to the report.

Gartner predicts that "by 2026, 70% of platform teams will integrate application security tools as part of internal developer platforms (IDP) to scale DevSecOps practices, up from 20% in 2023."

OX Security was named a Gartner® Cool Vendor for making it "easier to orchestrate security workflows and provide visibility into the software supply chain." The report noted that OX Security may be of particular interest to platform teams in order to:

Enforce consistent security policies as part of the SDLC

Gain visibility and traceability into software delivery pipelines

Benchmark applications using security risk scores

"We are honored to be selected as a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Platform Engineering for Scaling Application Security Practices," said Neatsun Ziv, co-founder and CEO of OX Security. "Before OX, DevSecOps suffered from fragmented workflows and noise from tool overload. OX secures an organization's path to production, from code to cloud to code, and is hyper-focused on the user experience. Working with platform teams is a very natural fit for us."

OX recently launched OX-GPT , the first AppSec ChatGPT integration, which gives developers full transparency with respect to identified risks and customized cut and paste code fixes. Developer adoption of OX-GPT has been rapid, with some users seeing an almost 80% decrease in false positives and a 40% increase in the resolution of critical issues.

To learn more about how OX Security empowers customers to reduce the potential attack surface while still enabling development teams to deliver at scale, visit www.ox.security or schedule a demo .

To view a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Platform Engineering for Scaling Application Security Practices report, visit www.ox.security/Gartner-cool-vendor-2023

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Platform Engineering for Security Application Security Practices, 6 July 2023, Manjunath Bhat, et. al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and COOL VENDORS ais a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

ABOUT OX SECURITY

At OX Security, we believe that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Found by Neatsun Ziv and Lion Arzi, two former Check Point executives, OX security is the first and only platform to scan the entire software supply chain - from code to cloud to code - eliminating any blind spots and delivering complete visibility, context, prioritization of security issues, all in a single pane of glass. Through a combination of best practices from risk management and cybersecurity and a user experience focused on developers, OX makes software supply chain security processes effortless for security teams to manage and easy for developers to adopt.

For more information visit www.ox.security and follow OX Security on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ox Security