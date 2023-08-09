OX Security research: When an organization is at risk for dependency confusion attacks, 73% of its assets are vulnerable

News provided by

Ox Security

09 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

The research, which looked at over 54,000 repositories across numerous sectors and organizations of various sizes, also revealed that the number of users does not indicate better security

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from OX Security has found that almost all applications with more than 1B users are currently using dependencies which are vulnerable to dependency confusion attacks. Moreover, for organizations at risk, 73% of their assets are exposed to dependency confusion attacks, shedding new light on the devastating impact this type of attack can have on an organization.

The research, which looked at over 54,000 repositories, focused on both midsize and large organizations (1k+, 8k+, 80k+ employees) across a wide range of sectors, including finance, gaming, technology, and media. Risk of dependency confusion attacks was found across all sectors and organization sizes examined. 

A dependency confusion attack is when malicious actors upload a software package with the same name as a legitimate one to a public package repository in order to trick developers into unknowingly using a malicious version of the software. This can lead to severe consequences, as developers unwittingly introduce vulnerable or malicious code into their projects, compromising their security and integrity.

Dependency confusion attacks are highly dangerous because they often bypass traditional security measures, making them difficult to detect and defend against. They can potentially affect a large number of users and organizations reliant on the compromised dependencies, with one recent major example taking place in December 2022, when the PyTorch open source software supply chain was compromised.

Software companies are often particularly targeted for dependency confusion attacks because while the company thinks a package name is safe in a private registry, hijackers can still find the package name on package hosting services, public script files, and leaked internal paths.

"These findings of our latest research are deeply disturbing, as these types of attacks not only compromise the integrity and security of organizational assets, but they potentially impact those organizations' employees and users globally. Moreover, the fact that when an organization is at risk, a staggering 73% of their assets are vulnerable, really sheds light on just how exposed many organizations regardless of size or industry really are," said OX Security CEO and Co-Founder Neatsun Ziv.

ABOUT OX SECURITY

 At OX Security, we believe that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lion Arzi, two former Check Point executives, OX Security is the first and only platform to scan the entire software supply chain - from code to cloud to code - eliminating any blind spots and delivering complete visibility, context, prioritization of security issues. All this from a single pane of glass. Through a combination of best practices from risk management and cybersecurity and a developer-centric user experience, OX makes software supply chain security processes effortless for security teams to manage and easy for developers to adopt.

For more information visit www.ox.security and follow OX Security on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ox Security

Also from this source

OX Security Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor for Platform Engineering for Scaling Application Security Practices

OX Security Launches OX-GPT, AppSec's First ChatGPT Integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.