OX Security Named One of the World's Best Cybersecurity Startups

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security , the first and only end-to-end software supply chain security solution, has been named Best Cybersecurity Startup as part of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

OX Security empowers DevSecOps teams with visibility, security and integrity from modeling and planning through to production. OX is non-invasive and integrates seamlessly into developer workflows providing contextualized, trustworthy alerts and giving developers comfort that investing a few minutes to remediate potential threats pre-production, will avoid going into crisis mode later. The result is faster, secure product releases.

The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The judges applauded OX Security for reinventing product security by treating security and compliance as a continuum - taking an entirely new approach that transforms fragmented workflows and the noise from tool overload into Continuous Software Supply Chain Security, from code to cloud. Because OX scans the complete software supply chain and not just the CI/CD or SDLC, the visibility is complete, contextual prioritization of issues is accurate and automated remediation recommendations are trustworthy. This gives organizations the ability to release secure products with confidence and on time.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said OX Security CEO and co-founder Neatsun Ziv, who served as Check Point's VP of Cyber Security prior to founding OX. "It is always challenging to enter a market that requires a change of mindset. Traditionally, when people say 'software supply chain' they are usually referring to the CI/CD or SDLC. We are reframing the conversation so that software supply chain security runs from code to cloud. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. I am incredibly proud of what the team has been able to accomplish so far, and we're just getting started."

According to Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, "OX reflects the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against vulnerabilities and ever-evolving software supply chain cybersecurity threats."

About OX Security

OX Security believes that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, who previously led Check Point's Security Group, OX is the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution. OX provides DevSecOps teams with the automation, visibility, and risk insights they need to bring security and integrity to every step of the supply chain, from the earliest planning stages until deployment to production.

