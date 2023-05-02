OX Security Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Leading Software Supply Chain Security Solution Made Easily Available to AWS Customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security , the first and only end-to-end software supply chain security solution, has announced that it is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace . The availability of OX in the AWS Marketplace allows AWS customers to purchase and easily deploy OX's security solution across their software supply chain through their existing AWS account.

OX offers customers a broad range of technologies to enable them to further increase the security of their software supply chain by contextualizing and prioritizing risks. This helps AWS customers reduce manual triage and accelerate the remediation of critical risks.

With OX, security teams benefit from visibility, security and integrity from modeling and planning through to production. OX integrates seamlessly into developer workflows, providing contextualized, trustworthy alerts and giving developers comfort that investing a few minutes to remediate potential threats pre-production will prevent the need to go into crisis mode later. The result is faster, secure product releases.

"As organizations make strategic investments in software development and cloud spend, they are aligning with the service providers that are most qualified to meet their business goals," said Neatsun Ziv, co-founder and CEO of OX Security. "With access to the OX solution on AWS Marketplace, OX customers can achieve a faster, more streamlined adoption of OX's software supply chain security solution. And AWS customers will have more choice when looking to accomplish their strategic goals and protecting their software supply chain."

About OX Security

OX Security believes that security should be an integral part of the software development process, not an afterthought. Founded by Neatsun Ziv and Lior Arzi, who previously led Check Point's Security Group, OX is the first end-to-end software supply chain security solution. OX provides DevSecOps teams with the automation, visibility, and risk insights they need to bring security and integrity to every step of the supply chain, from the earliest planning stages until deployment to production.

