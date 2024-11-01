OX Security Recognized in The Cyber 150 for Its Active ASPM Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OX Security, a leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), proudly announces its inclusion in The Cyber 150 List, an annual ranking curated by renowned industry analyst Richard Stiennon and IT-Harvest. This prestigious recognition highlights OX Security's innovative approach to full software development lifecycle (SDLC) security, placing the company among the top 150 cybersecurity organizations worldwide.

The Cyber 150 List recognizes companies that positively impact the cybersecurity industry through advanced technology and thought leadership. OX Security's inclusion in this elite group underscores its role in transforming how organizations manage security across their SDLC. The OX Active ASPM platform offers comprehensive visibility into security risks, providing businesses with tools to detect, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities at every phase of the development process, from code to cloud.

OX Security sets itself apart with its powerful combination of 10 native scanning tools that serve as an AppSec Data Fabric plus integration with over 100 third-party technologies, offering unmatched flexibility and depth in security risk management. The platform automatically aggregates and normalizes data from various sources, and incorporates a unique formula for assessing risk that has been shown to reduce false positives by 97%. The results of OX's solution allows organizations to prioritize threats based on business risk and achieve faster, more effective remediation efforts.

"Being named to the Cyber 150 List reinforces our commitment to securing the full software lifecycle," said Neatsun Ziv, CEO and Co-founder of OX Security. "Our platform's ability to integrate with a wide range of tools while offering native scanning capabilities ensures that organizations can address security risks without disrupting development workflows, delivering the agility and protection needed in today's fast-paced environments."

Richard Stiennon, Chief Analyst at IT-Harvest added, "OX Security's Active ASPM platform represents an innovative approach to securing the software development lifecycle by providing a real-time view of security risks to accurately pinpoint and address software-related risks. OX's blend of detection, prioritization, and remediation makes OX a standout in this year's Cyber 150 list."

OX Security's Active ASPM platform provides development and security teams with real-time visibility and collaboration tools, ensuring that vulnerabilities are detected and addressed swiftly. This recognition highlights OX Security's leading role in helping businesses reduce alert fatigue, improve risk posture, and accelerate time-to-market while maintaining strong security standards.

About OX Security

OX Security is a global leader in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), providing organizations with comprehensive solutions to secure their software development lifecycle. From design to production, the OX platform delivers unmatched visibility, control, and automation for managing vulnerabilities across applications, APIs, containers, and cloud environments.

Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and a SINET 16 Innovator, OX is trusted by global enterprises and tech-forward companies. Founded by industry leaders Neatsun Ziv, former VP of Check Point's Cyber Security business unit, and Lior Arzi from Check Point's Security Division, OX's Active ASPM platform empowers organizations to take the first step toward eliminating manual AppSec practices while enabling scalable, secure development.

For more information, visit www.ox.security

Contact

Katie Teitler-Santullo

OX Security

[email protected]

781-214-1175

