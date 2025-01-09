Oxalis Solutions Awarded Coveted Seaport NxG Contract to Support U.S. Navy's Mission-Critical Needs

Oxalis to Deliver Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions, Boosting Efficiency and Modernization Across Naval Operations

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxalis Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and professional services, today announced its successful bid for the U.S. Navy's Seaport Next Generation (Seaport NxG) contract. This significant win positions Oxalis as a key partner in supporting the Navy's diverse technology and engineering requirements across its various commands and programs.

Seaport NxG serves as the Navy's primary platform for procuring a wide range of professional support services, including engineering, program management, and technical expertise. The contract vehicle streamlines the acquisition process, enabling the Navy to efficiently engage with qualified companies like Oxalis to address its evolving needs.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Oxalis and a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Jon Malanche, CEO of Oxalis Solutions. "We are honored to be selected for this prestigious contract and eager to leverage our capabilities to support the Navy's critical missions."

Oxalis has a proven track record of delivering impactful solutions to the Navy, ranging from advanced service management implementations at shipyards to custom-built applications for estimation and bid development. The company's expertise extends to mobile applications that empower personnel on the ground with tools for test and inspection planning, condition-found reporting, and other essential ship repair and fabrication processes.

"We are deeply committed to providing the Navy with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service," added Malanche. "This contract allows us to expand our partnership and contribute to the Navy's continued success in safeguarding our nation."

ABOUT OXALIS SOLUTIONS

Oxalis is a leading technology consultancy that empowers businesses in highly regulated industries to overcome complex challenges and achieve their strategic goals. As an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, we specialize in cloud solutions, IT service management (ITSM), and enterprise strategy and planning, with a deep understanding of the unique needs of the aerospace, defense, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Our proven expertise in compliance, security, and privacy enables us to help clients navigate regulatory hurdles, unlock new revenue streams, and seize growth opportunities. We believe that empowered teams drive success, and we're passionate about providing those teams with the cutting-edge tools and expert guidance they need to thrive.

With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Oxalis delivers impactful solutions that transform businesses and help them make a lasting impact.

