Oxalis Solutions to Help CalPERS Modernize IT and Improve Service Delivery

Oxalis to Streamline Operations and Enhance the Member Experience for Millions of Californians

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxalis Solutions, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the public sector, today announced that it has been awarded the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) IT Consultants Spring Fed Pool contract. This contract will allow CalPERS and all its departments to procure from a group of qualified and selected professional services firms like Oxalis to provide advanced capabilities to different projects.

CalPERS is the largest public pension fund in the United States, with more than $469 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The agency provides retirement and health benefits to more than 2 million members and their families.

"Oxalis looks forward to working with CalPERS to help them better serve their members and the citizens of California." Post this

"This is a significant win for Oxalis and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Jon Malanche, CEO of Oxalis Solutions. "We are excited to partner with CalPERS and help them achieve their mission of providing retirement and health security for California's dedicated public servants."

Oxalis brings a wealth of experience to its public sector work, having served a diverse range of clients in industries including aerospace, defense, healthcare, and manufacturing. This broad perspective enables Oxalis to deliver innovative IT solutions tailored to the specific needs of government agencies, consistently exceeding expectations with on-time and on-budget project delivery.

"We are committed to providing CalPERS with the highest quality IT solutions and services," said Malanche. "We look forward to working with them to improve their operations and better serve their members and the citizens of California."

ABOUT OXALIS SOLUTIONS

Oxalis is a leading technology consultancy that empowers businesses in highly regulated industries to overcome complex challenges and achieve their strategic goals. As an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, we specialize in cloud solutions, IT service management (ITSM), and enterprise strategy and planning, with a deep understanding of the unique needs of the aerospace, defense, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Our proven expertise in compliance, security, and privacy enables us to help clients navigate regulatory hurdles, unlock new revenue streams, and seize growth opportunities. We believe that empowered teams drive success, and we're passionate about providing those teams with the cutting-edge tools and expert guidance they need to thrive.

With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Oxalis delivers impactful solutions that transform businesses and help them make a lasting impact.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Oxalis Solutions

Melissa Case, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

410-212-9316

SOURCE Oxalis Solutions