OXFORD BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATING RESULTS

News provided byOxford Bank Corporation
May 11, 2026, 13:30 ET
OXFORD, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.53 million, or $0.62 per weighted average share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.82 million, or $1.15 per share, for the same period one year ago and $2.30 million, or $0.93 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Chairman, President and CEO David Lamb commented, "First quarter earnings fell short of our team's expectations; however, two quarter‑specific factors meaningfully affected reported results and masked continued underlying strength in the Bank's core performance. Credit‑related reserve actions reduced quarterly earnings by approximately $1.5 million, and the expected normalization of balances from a large deposit relationship drove a decline in total deposits and average earning assets. Importantly, neither factor reflects a deterioration in our underlying franchise."
Core Earnings, Credit Quality, and Lending Activity
"From an operating standpoint, our lending businesses produced a very strong quarter," Lamb continued. "Oxford Commercial Finance posted its strongest production quarter since inception four years ago, benefiting from attractive risk‑adjusted yields that continue to support our net interest margin. Conventional commercial lending activity also exceeded expectations, as teams converted strong pipelines into new client relationships while maintaining discipline around underwriting, pricing, and deposit cross‑sale requirements."
Net interest income for the quarter increased $1.12 million, or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, reflecting loan growth and favorable asset yields. Net interest margin was 4.79% for the quarter, down from 5.23% for full‑year 2025, driven primarily by funding mix changes associated with balance sheet normalization and loan growth.
Provision for credit losses totaled $1.01 million during the quarter. This increase was driven primarily by a reserve adjustment on a single collateral‑dependent construction loan. "There were no new non‑performing loans during the quarter, and early‑stage delinquencies remain low," Lamb noted. "The number of non‑performing assets remains small, and we do not view this as the beginning of a broader trend. Our experienced Managed Asset team continues to actively manage these assets with a focus on loss mitigation."
Deposit Trends, Liquidity, and Funding
Total assets were $902.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting the anticipated reduction of balances associated with one large deposit client previously disclosed in prior quarters. As a result, the Bank returned to a more normalized level of cash and equivalents.
Total deposits declined to $740.6 million at quarter‑end, compared to $953.3 million at December 31, 2025. Bank cost of funds increased to 1.47% for the quarter, compared to 1.31% for full‑year 2025, reflecting continued loan growth funded through a combination of wholesale borrowings and newer, higher‑cost deposit channels.
While retail branch deposits remain the foundation of the Bank's low‑cost funding base, recent growth in earning assets required incremental use of alternative funding sources. During the quarter, the Bank also made progress expanding its Municipal Banking platform, which now represents approximately $50 million in balances.
"The normalization of the large deposit relationship was expected and well‑managed," Lamb said. "I'm proud of how our teams coordinated across the Bank to ensure a smooth transition for both the client and the institution. This speaks well for the team's ability to respond to changes in the environment and with clients. Liquidity remains strong, supported by cash positions, readily marketable investments, and available contingent funding sources."
Expense Trends and Operating Leverage
Noninterest expense increased compared to the prior year period, reflecting continued investments in the team, technology, and treasury management infrastructure to support growth initiatives. "While expenses increased, net interest income growth continues to outpace noninterest expense growth on a trailing basis, which is an important indicator that we are capturing operating leverage as the franchise scales," Lamb said.
Capital and Shareholder Value
Total shareholders' equity increased to $111.1 million at March 31, 2026, representing book value per share of $44.85, compared to $44.31 at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects positive accretion from retained earnings.
The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.29% at quarter‑end, remaining comfortably above regulatory well‑capitalized thresholds despite balance sheet volatility related to deposit normalization.
Outlook
Lamb concluded "While we are not satisfied with the headline earnings result this quarter, the fundamental drivers of our business—relationship‑based lending, disciplined credit practices, and a strong capital position—remain intact. As temporary balance sheet dynamics continue to normalize and credit‑related impacts subside, we remain confident that earnings performance will move back toward the levels our team expects of itself."
Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full‑service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also operates Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking and commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ, Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1884, the Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management for more than 140 years. For more information, visit www.oxfordbank.bank.
Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed may be deemed forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, competitive factors, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking statements.
|
Oxford Bank Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
March 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 34,622
|
$ 42,955
|
Interest bearing time deposits in banks
|
496
|
750
|
Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale
|
121,012
|
115,768
|
Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity
|
585
|
1,160
|
Loans and Leases
|
701,706
|
622,505
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
(9,249)
|
(7,272)
|
Net loans and leases
|
692,457
|
615,233
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
9,027
|
9,433
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
5,365
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
7,000
|
7,000
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
11,689
|
11,304
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
4,198
|
4,093
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
15,624
|
16,175
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 902,075
|
$ 823,871
|
LIABILITIES:
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 325,455
|
$ 286,430
|
Interest-bearing
|
415,115
|
411,013
|
Total deposits
|
740,570
|
697,443
|
Borrowings
|
39,842
|
15,787
|
Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities
|
8,728
|
8,959
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
789,140
|
722,189
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
2,476,160 and 2,465,056 shares issued and outstanding as of
|
March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively
|
30,996
|
30,558
|
Retained Earnings
|
81,792
|
72,041
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
(1,727)
|
(2,751)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent
|
111,061
|
99,848
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
1,873
|
1,834
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
112,934
|
101,682
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
|
$ 902,074
|
$ 823,871
|
-
|
-
|
Book value per share
|
$44.85
|
$40.51
|
Oxford Bank Corporation
|
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
Quarter to Date
|
Year to Date
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Loans and Leases, including fees
|
12,434
|
11,270
|
12,434
|
11,270
|
Investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
923
|
717
|
923
|
717
|
Tax-exempt
|
14
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
Interest bearing balances at banks
|
1,050
|
451
|
1,050
|
451
|
Total Interest Income
|
14,421
|
12,451
|
14,421
|
12,451
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest on deposits
|
3,106
|
2,255
|
3,106
|
2,255
|
Interest on borrowed funds
|
137
|
139
|
137
|
139
|
Total Interest Expense
|
3,243
|
2,394
|
3,243
|
2,394
|
Net Interest Income
|
11,178
|
10,057
|
11,178
|
10,057
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,005
|
(372)
|
1,005
|
(372)
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
10,173
|
10,429
|
10,173
|
10,429
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
Service charges - deposits
|
332
|
147
|
332
|
147
|
ATM fee income
|
156
|
154
|
156
|
154
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
45
|
48
|
45
|
48
|
Business banking income
|
359
|
485
|
359
|
485
|
Commercial finance fee income
|
326
|
429
|
326
|
429
|
Operating lease revenue
|
242
|
168
|
242
|
168
|
Income on bank owned life insurance
|
97
|
92
|
97
|
92
|
Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
173
|
246
|
173
|
246
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
1,730
|
1,769
|
1,730
|
1,769
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
5,494
|
4,708
|
5,494
|
4,708
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
746
|
800
|
746
|
800
|
Data Processing and Software
|
1,223
|
1,032
|
1,223
|
1,032
|
Legal and other professional fees
|
319
|
434
|
319
|
434
|
Other loan expense
|
331
|
170
|
331
|
170
|
Loss on sale of OREO
|
33
|
-
|
33
|
-
|
Writedown on OREO
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
1,186
|
1,156
|
1,186
|
1,156
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
9,332
|
8,300
|
9,332
|
8,300
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
2,571
|
3,898
|
2,571
|
3,898
|
Income tax expense
|
582
|
735
|
582
|
735
|
Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest
|
1,989
|
3,163
|
1,989
|
3,163
|
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
460
|
339
|
460
|
339
|
Net Income attributable to Parent
|
$ 1,529
|
$ 2,824
|
$ 1,529
|
$ 2,824
|
Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 1.15
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 1.15
|
Oxford Bank Corporation
|
Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
Year to Date
|
March 31
|
Change
|
2026
|
2025
|
Amount
|
Percentage
|
Income Statement
|
Interest income
|
$ 14,421
|
$ 12,451
|
$ 1,970
|
15.8 %
|
Interest expense
|
3,243
|
2,394
|
849
|
35.5 %
|
Net interest income
|
11,178
|
10,057
|
1,121
|
11.1 %
|
Provision for loan loss
|
1,005
|
(372)
|
1,377
|
(370.2 %)
|
Noninterest income
|
1,730
|
1,769
|
(39)
|
(2.2 %)
|
Noninterest expense
|
9,332
|
8,300
|
1,032
|
12.4 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,571
|
3,898
|
(1,327)
|
(34.0 %)
|
Income tax expense
|
582
|
735
|
(153)
|
(20.8 %)
|
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
460
|
339
|
121
|
35.7 %
|
Net Income
|
$ 1,529
|
$ 2,824
|
$ (1,295)
|
-45.9 %
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
Total assets
|
902,075
|
823,871
|
78,204
|
9.5 %
|
Earning assets
|
823,799
|
740,183
|
83,616
|
11.3 %
|
Total loans
|
701,706
|
622,505
|
79,201
|
12.7 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
9,249
|
7,272
|
1,977
|
27.2 %
|
Total deposits
|
740,570
|
697,443
|
43,127
|
6.2 %
|
Other borrowings
|
39,842
|
15,787
|
24,055
|
152.4 %
|
Liability for unfunded commitments
|
473
|
463
|
10
|
2.2 %
|
Total equity
|
112,934
|
101,682
|
11,252
|
11.1 %
|
Asset Quality
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
5,365
|
-
|
5,365
|
n/a
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
(78)
|
804
|
(882)
|
(109.7 %)
|
Non-accrual loans
|
15,004
|
13,878
|
1,126
|
8.1 %
|
Nonperforming assets
|
20,369
|
13,878
|
6,491
|
46.8 %
|
Non-accrual loans / total loans
|
2.14 %
|
2.23 %
|
(0.09 %)
|
(4.1 %)
|
Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans
|
1.32 %
|
1.17 %
|
0.15 %
|
12.8 %
|
Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans
|
61.64 %
|
52.40 %
|
9.24 %
|
17.6 %
|
Performance Measurements
|
Bank net interest margin (TE)
|
4.79 %
|
5.15 %
|
(0.36 %)
|
(7.0 %)
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.63 %
|
1.28 %
|
(0.66 %)
|
(51.2 %)
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
5.50 %
|
11.49 %
|
(5.99 %)
|
(52.1 %)
|
Equity / Assets
|
12.52 %
|
12.34 %
|
0.18 %
|
1.4 %
|
Loans / Deposits
|
94.8 %
|
89.3 %
|
5.5 %
|
6.2 %
|
Book value per share
|
$44.85
|
$40.51
|
$ 4.35
|
10.7 %
|
Earnings per weighted average share - basic
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 1.15
|
$ (0.53)
|
(46.1 %)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
2,476,160
|
2,465,056
|
11,104
|
0.5 %
Contact:
David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO
Phone: (248) 628-2533
Fax: (248) 969-7230
SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation
Share this article