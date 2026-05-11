OXFORD BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 OPERATING RESULTS

OXFORD, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.53 million, or $0.62 per weighted average share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.82 million, or $1.15 per share, for the same period one year ago and $2.30 million, or $0.93 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Chairman, President and CEO David Lamb commented, "First quarter earnings fell short of our team's expectations; however, two quarter‑specific factors meaningfully affected reported results and masked continued underlying strength in the Bank's core performance. Credit‑related reserve actions reduced quarterly earnings by approximately $1.5 million, and the expected normalization of balances from a large deposit relationship drove a decline in total deposits and average earning assets. Importantly, neither factor reflects a deterioration in our underlying franchise."

Core Earnings, Credit Quality, and Lending Activity

"From an operating standpoint, our lending businesses produced a very strong quarter," Lamb continued. "Oxford Commercial Finance posted its strongest production quarter since inception four years ago, benefiting from attractive risk‑adjusted yields that continue to support our net interest margin. Conventional commercial lending activity also exceeded expectations, as teams converted strong pipelines into new client relationships while maintaining discipline around underwriting, pricing, and deposit cross‑sale requirements."

Net interest income for the quarter increased $1.12 million, or 11%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, reflecting loan growth and favorable asset yields. Net interest margin was 4.79% for the quarter, down from 5.23% for full‑year 2025, driven primarily by funding mix changes associated with balance sheet normalization and loan growth.

Provision for credit losses totaled $1.01 million during the quarter. This increase was driven primarily by a reserve adjustment on a single collateral‑dependent construction loan. "There were no new non‑performing loans during the quarter, and early‑stage delinquencies remain low," Lamb noted. "The number of non‑performing assets remains small, and we do not view this as the beginning of a broader trend. Our experienced Managed Asset team continues to actively manage these assets with a focus on loss mitigation."

Deposit Trends, Liquidity, and Funding

Total assets were $902.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting the anticipated reduction of balances associated with one large deposit client previously disclosed in prior quarters. As a result, the Bank returned to a more normalized level of cash and equivalents.

Total deposits declined to $740.6 million at quarter‑end, compared to $953.3 million at December 31, 2025. Bank cost of funds increased to 1.47% for the quarter, compared to 1.31% for full‑year 2025, reflecting continued loan growth funded through a combination of wholesale borrowings and newer, higher‑cost deposit channels.

While retail branch deposits remain the foundation of the Bank's low‑cost funding base, recent growth in earning assets required incremental use of alternative funding sources. During the quarter, the Bank also made progress expanding its Municipal Banking platform, which now represents approximately $50 million in balances.

"The normalization of the large deposit relationship was expected and well‑managed," Lamb said. "I'm proud of how our teams coordinated across the Bank to ensure a smooth transition for both the client and the institution. This speaks well for the team's ability to respond to changes in the environment and with clients. Liquidity remains strong, supported by cash positions, readily marketable investments, and available contingent funding sources."

Expense Trends and Operating Leverage

Noninterest expense increased compared to the prior year period, reflecting continued investments in the team, technology, and treasury management infrastructure to support growth initiatives. "While expenses increased, net interest income growth continues to outpace noninterest expense growth on a trailing basis, which is an important indicator that we are capturing operating leverage as the franchise scales," Lamb said.

Capital and Shareholder Value

Total shareholders' equity increased to $111.1 million at March 31, 2026, representing book value per share of $44.85, compared to $44.31 at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects positive accretion from retained earnings.

The Bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 13.29% at quarter‑end, remaining comfortably above regulatory well‑capitalized thresholds despite balance sheet volatility related to deposit normalization.

Outlook

Lamb concluded "While we are not satisfied with the headline earnings result this quarter, the fundamental drivers of our business—relationship‑based lending, disciplined credit practices, and a strong capital position—remain intact. As temporary balance sheet dynamics continue to normalize and credit‑related impacts subside, we remain confident that earnings performance will move back toward the levels our team expects of itself."

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full‑service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also operates Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb, and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking and commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ, Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1884, the Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management for more than 140 years. For more information, visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed may be deemed forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in interest rates, economic conditions, regulatory policies, competitive factors, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking statements.

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)



















March 31







2026 2025 ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,622 $ 42,955

Interest bearing time deposits in banks

496 750

Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale

121,012 115,768

Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity

585 1,160

Loans and Leases

701,706 622,505



Less: Allowance for credit losses

(9,249) (7,272)

Net loans and leases

692,457 615,233

Premises and equipment, net

9,027 9,433

Other real estate owned, net

5,365 -

Goodwill

7,000 7,000

Bank-owned life insurance

11,689 11,304

Equipment on operating leases, net

4,198 4,093

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

15,624 16,175



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 902,075 $ 823,871











LIABILITIES:







Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$ 325,455 $ 286,430

Interest-bearing

415,115 411,013



Total deposits

740,570 697,443

Borrowings

39,842 15,787

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

8,728 8,959



TOTAL LIABILITIES

789,140 722,189











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;









2,476,160 and 2,465,056 shares issued and outstanding as of









March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively

30,996 30,558

Retained Earnings

81,792 72,041

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(1,727) (2,751)



Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent

111,061 99,848

Noncontrolling Interest

1,873 1,834



TOTAL EQUITY

112,934 101,682















TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 902,074 $ 823,871







- -



Book value per share

$44.85 $40.51

Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)































Quarter to Date

Year to Date











March 31

March 31











2026 2025

2026 2025

INTEREST INCOME:















Loans and Leases, including fees

12,434 11,270

12,434 11,270



Investment securities:

















Taxable

923 717

923 717





Tax-exempt

14 13

14 13



Interest bearing balances at banks

1,050 451

1,050 451





Total Interest Income

14,421 12,451

14,421 12,451























INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest on deposits

3,106 2,255

3,106 2,255



Interest on borrowed funds

137 139

137 139





Total Interest Expense

3,243 2,394

3,243 2,394























Net Interest Income

11,178 10,057

11,178 10,057



Provision for credit losses

1,005 (372)

1,005 (372)





Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

10,173 10,429

10,173 10,429























NON-INTEREST INCOME:















Service charges - deposits

332 147

332 147



ATM fee income

156 154

156 154



Gain on sale of loans

45 48

45 48



Business banking income

359 485

359 485



Commercial finance fee income

326 429

326 429



Operating lease revenue

242 168

242 168



Income on bank owned life insurance

97 92

97 92



Gain on disposal of fixed assets

- -

- -



Other

173 246

173 246





Total Noninterest Income

1,730 1,769

1,730 1,769























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits

5,494 4,708

5,494 4,708



Occupancy and equipment

746 800

746 800



Data Processing and Software

1,223 1,032

1,223 1,032



Legal and other professional fees

319 434

319 434



Other loan expense

331 170

331 170



Loss on sale of OREO

33 -

33 -



Writedown on OREO

- -

- -



Other

1,186 1,156

1,186 1,156





Total Noninterest Expense

9,332 8,300

9,332 8,300























Income Before Income Taxes

2,571 3,898

2,571 3,898



Income tax expense

582 735

582 735

Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest

1,989 3,163

1,989 3,163



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

460 339

460 339

Net Income attributable to Parent

$ 1,529 $ 2,824

$ 1,529 $ 2,824























Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$ 0.62 $ 1.15

$ 0.62 $ 1.15



Oxford Bank Corporation Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data)





























Year to Date











March 31

Change











2026 2025

Amount Percentage



Income Statement



















Interest income

$ 14,421 $ 12,451

$ 1,970 15.8 %







Interest expense

3,243 2,394

849 35.5 %





Net interest income

11,178 10,057

1,121 11.1 %







Provision for loan loss

1,005 (372)

1,377 (370.2 %)







Noninterest income

1,730 1,769

(39) (2.2 %)







Noninterest expense

9,332 8,300

1,032 12.4 %





Income before income taxes

2,571 3,898

(1,327) (34.0 %)







Income tax expense

582 735

(153) (20.8 %)







Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 460 339

121 35.7 %





Net Income

$ 1,529 $ 2,824

$ (1,295) -45.9 %

























Balance Sheet Data

















Total assets

902,075 823,871

78,204 9.5 %





Earning assets

823,799 740,183

83,616 11.3 %





Total loans

701,706 622,505

79,201 12.7 %





Allowance for credit losses

9,249 7,272

1,977 27.2 %





Total deposits

740,570 697,443

43,127 6.2 %





Other borrowings

39,842 15,787

24,055 152.4 %





Liability for unfunded commitments

473 463

10 2.2 %





Total equity

112,934 101,682

11,252 11.1 %

























Asset Quality

















Other real estate owned, net

5,365 -

5,365 n/a





Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(78) 804

(882) (109.7 %)





Non-accrual loans

15,004 13,878

1,126 8.1 %





Nonperforming assets

20,369 13,878

6,491 46.8 %





Non-accrual loans / total loans

2.14 % 2.23 %

(0.09 %) (4.1 %)





Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans

1.32 % 1.17 %

0.15 % 12.8 %





Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans

61.64 % 52.40 %

9.24 % 17.6 %

























Performance Measurements

















Bank net interest margin (TE)

4.79 % 5.15 %

(0.36 %) (7.0 %)





Return on average assets (annualized)

0.63 % 1.28 %

(0.66 %) (51.2 %)





Return on average equity (annualized)

5.50 % 11.49 %

(5.99 %) (52.1 %)





Equity / Assets

12.52 % 12.34 %

0.18 % 1.4 %





Loans / Deposits

94.8 % 89.3 %

5.5 % 6.2 %





Book value per share

$44.85 $40.51

$ 4.35 10.7 %





Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$ 0.62 $ 1.15

$ (0.53) (46.1 %)





Weighted average shares outstanding

2,476,160 2,465,056

11,104 0.5 %





Contact:

David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO

Phone: (248) 628-2533

Fax: (248) 969-7230

SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation