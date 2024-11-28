Oxford's Big Data Pioneer Inspires Students at Concordia Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia International School Shanghai had the honor of welcoming world-renowned scholar and "father of big data," Professor Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, to campus this November. The Oxford professor delivered a thought-provoking seminar to Concordia high school students and the wider community, delving into the transformative power of big data and its evolving role in Generative AI.

Oxford professor Viktor Mayer-Schönberger inspires Concordia Shanghai with big data insights.

Professor Mayer-Schönberger captivated his audience with real-world examples of data analytics and its intersection with ethical governance, bias identification, and innovative insights in a digital age. His engaging presentation sparked curiosity and discussion, demonstrating his deep expertise and passion for empowering the next generation of data-driven thinkers.

Reflecting on the seminar, Shreyas S. (Class of '25) said, "Prof. Mayer-Schönberger really brought a new perspective on tackling biases within large datasets – and using them to identify these biases in real life to address them."

Parents in attendance also praised the opportunity. Professor Shameen Prashantham, a Concordia parent and professor at the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS), described the experience as a "world-class learning opportunity." He added, "One of the great things about living in Shanghai is that it's not uncommon to cross paths with impressive people like Viktor who visit this great city — but what was unique about this interaction for me is that it didn't take place at my illustrious business school or at a glitzy corporate event. It took place at my kids' high school!"

The event became even more exciting when Professor Mayer-Schönberger announced a special collaboration with Concordia student Iris L. (Class of '26), who will illustrate one of his upcoming books. Together, they plan to create a picture book aimed at inspiring younger generations of big data enthusiasts.

Concordia's reputation as a hub for innovation in Big Data was further cemented by this visit. For over a decade, students in the school's Applied Learning Big Data Analytics program have achieved global recognition under the guidance of high school teacher Dr. Peter Tong. Since 2014, Concordia students have presented at international big data conferences, earning accolades such as Best Presentation Awards and creating a big data online course to expand learning opportunities.

Earlier this year, nine Concordia students presented their research at the International Conference on Big Data and Education (ICBDE) 2024 at Oxford University, where they had the opportunity to connect with Professor Mayer-Schönberger.

These experiences, coupled with inspiring moments like Professor Mayer-Schönberger's seminar, are equipping Concordia students with the critical analytical skills and future-focused mindset needed to excel in an increasingly data-driven world.

