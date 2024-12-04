Oxipital AI Partners with Stäubli Robotics

Combined technologies address the most pressing problems plaguing the food industry

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxipital AI, a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and product inspection, announced today it has teamed with Stäubli Robotics.

Combining Stäubli's hygienic robots and Oxipital AI's inspection and picking solutions — two cutting-edge technologies — creates maximum efficiency, ensuring consistent and food-safe production without depending on human labor for profitability.

Oxipital AI's inspection and picking solutions and Stäubli's hygienic robot were demonstrated at Pack Expo 2024.

"Stäubli Robotics is honored to become Oxipital AI's first Preferred Partner," said Mathias Konne, North American Business Head at Stäubli Robotics. "This milestone recognizes the previous joint efforts and existing collaboration between our two industry-leading organizations while paving the way for an even brighter and bolder future. With this official recognition, and along with our common partners, we continue to deliver robotic systems offering the highest value and technological advancements to our clients."

"This partnership with Stäubli solidifies our joint efforts in helping manufacturers overcome some of the most difficult challenges in food processing by utilizing AI-enabled vision solutions paired with hygienic, high-speed robotic solutions," stated Harley Green, Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

Oxipital AI will demonstrate its Visual AI solutions to the poultry and protein industry in January 2025 at the International Production and Processing Expo in booth B49033.

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and product inspection in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at www.oxipitalai.com .

About Stäubli Robotics

Stäubli Robotics' unique product portfolio contains 4 and 6 axis industrial robots, cobots, mobile robotics, and Automated Guided Vehicles. The powerful, high precision solutions allow clients in many demanding industries to tackle the challenges of Industry 4.0 under specific manufacturing conditions. More information can be found at www.staubli.com/us/en/robotics/industries.html

