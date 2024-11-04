Oxipital AI Unveils Next-Generation VX2 Vision System: Smaller, More Powerful, and More Affordable

Advanced Vision System Delivers Versatility for Food Grade and Industrial Applications with Unparalleled Precision at an Improved Price Point.

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxipital AI is proud to announce the launch of the VX2 Vision System, the latest advancement in visual AI technology, designed to revolutionize inspection and high-speed picking applications across food-grade and industrial sectors. Built on Oxipital AI's proprietary Visual AI platform, the VX2 delivers unmatched performance in a more compact, powerful, and versatile package, all at a more accessible price than its predecessor.

Oxipital AI's VX2 vision system, powered by AI, integrates 2D and 3D data to address complex inspection tasks and optimize high-speed conveyor picking.

The VX2 Vision System represents a significant leap forward from the company's first-generation vision platform, incorporating key customer feedback and extensive field learning to meet the evolving needs of the industry. With enhanced capabilities for inspection, high-speed picking, and high-speed picking with inspection, the VX2 ensures optimal efficiency and precision in a wide variety of environments.

"At Oxipital AI, we believe that listening to our customers and learning from real-world applications is the key to driving innovation," said Austin Harvey, VP of Product, at Oxipital AI. "The VX2 is the result of that philosophy in action. It's smaller, more powerful, and more versatile, enabling our customers to build more resilient manufacturing processes."

Key Features of the VX2 Vision System:

Compact and Powerful: The VX2 packs more processing power into a smaller, more efficient design, providing greater flexibility for installations in tight spaces or complex environments.

Versatile Application: Designed for food-grade and industrial use, the VX2 excels in inspection tasks, high-speed picking, and combining both, ensuring accuracy and speed in demanding inspection or handling workflows.

Enhanced Visual AI Platform: Powered by Oxipital AI's Visual AI platform, the VX2 delivers faster, more accurate decision-making capabilities, ensuring high-performance real-time operations.

Better Price Point: Despite significant improvements in power and versatility, the VX2 is available at a more competitive price, making it an attractive option for businesses seeking to upgrade their capabilities without incurring significant costs.

The launch of the VX2 Vision System further solidifies Oxipital AI's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that addresses the challenges faced by industries today. By focusing on innovation and customer-driven improvements, Oxipital AI continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with vision systems in automated environments.

The VX2 will be unveiled at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, IL, from November 3 – 6 in booth LU 7243. Oxipital AI's visual AI solutions will also be demonstrated in partner booths Schmalz (N-4928) and Velec (booth S-3458). Oxipital AI has also been nominated as a PACK EXPO Food and Beverage Technology Excellence Award finalist.

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and product inspection in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at www.oxipitalai.com.

