OXO Announces New Lineup for Fourth Annual Chefs in Residence Program featuring James Beard Award Winning Chefs: Marcus Samuelsson, Bricia Lopez, Dan Kluger

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OXO, an award-winning consumer brand from the Home & Outdoor business segment of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), unveils the lineup for the fourth year of its acclaimed Chefs in Residence program. This year, the program features three distinguished culinary icons: Marcus Samuelsson, Bricia Lopez, and Dan Kluger.

OXO Chefs in Residence Chefs Marcus Samuelsson, Dan Kluger, and Bricia Lopez

Through this program, OXO partners with renowned chefs to make cutting-edge techniques and inspiring recipes more accessible to at-home chefs, offering tips that enhance everyday cooking and make creative use of pantry staples, using OXO's most innovative tools. This year's lineup features three James Beard award-winning chefs, all united by a shared mission of bringing an elevated, yet accessible, culinary experience to your kitchen.

The OXO Chefs in Residence program continues its tradition of celebrating culinary expertise with a fresh, dynamic approach. This year's content series, "Fresh Take with OXO Chefs in Residence" addresses common consumer challenges such as convenience, budget-friendly cooking, exploring global flavors, gaining confidence in the kitchen, and minimizing food waste. Chefs Dan, Marcus and Bricia share recipes that streamline meal prep, fuse global flavors, and inspire culinary creativity with their favorite award-winning OXO tools.

"The OXO Chefs in Residence program is all about celebrating innovation in the kitchen," said Chef Marcus Samuelsson. "I'm excited to share my recipes and techniques, and to show how OXO's award-winning products can make cooking simple and enjoyable."

The content series highlights the individuality and unique specialties of each chef. Look forward to recipes featuring Dan's Barista-Style Drinks like his signature Coffee Marula-tini, Bricia's iconic Tinga Tostadas or Marcus's "Nextovers" concept, including Fried Chicken with Avocado Dip and Hot Honey, creatively utilizing leftover ingredients reimagined and pantry staples.

"My goal is to highlight the rich traditions of Oaxacan cuisine and demonstrate how easily these cultural flavors can be incorporated into everyday meals," said Chef Bricia Lopez. "With OXO's tools, we'll explore how to bring authentic, delicious tastes to kitchens everywhere."

"Participating in the OXO Chefs in Residence program is an incredible opportunity," said Chef Dan Kluger. "OXO's innovation opens up the ability to create delicious, restaurant-quality meals at home."

Meet OXO's New Chefs in Residence

About Chefs in Residence

The OXO Chefs in Residence program offers a captivating culinary experience that celebrates creativity, innovation, and simplicity in the kitchen. Viewers can look forward to engaging content, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into the chefs' routines, and practical tips for enhancing their cooking with OXO's award-winning tools.

