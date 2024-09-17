OXO Launches Rapid Brewer: Exquisite Coffee Anywhere in 5 Minutes or Less

Make rich, hot concentrated coffee and smooth, low-acid cold brew anywhere, anytime. No plugs, no charging.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OXO, an award-winning consumer brand from the Home & Outdoor business segment of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), is excited to announce the launch of the OXO Rapid Brewer, an innovative portable coffee maker, and the latest addition to the OXO Brew line of award-winning coffee products. At just under $40, the Rapid Brewer brews exquisite hot concentrated coffee in two minutes and smooth, low-acid cold brew in five minutes – all without the hassle of steeping, cords and plugs, or charging.

As consumers look to enjoy cold brew or espresso beverages at home, they often face cumbersome brewing methods involving bulky machinery, costly pods, and lengthy steeping times. Espresso machines can be expensive and difficult to use, while cold brew methods can take up to 24 hours to achieve a smooth taste. Recognizing the need for a more efficient, cost-effective, and easily accessible solution, OXO, known for its inventive and thoughtfully designed products, developed the Rapid Brewer.

Comparable to the size of a standard water bottle, the Rapid Brewer is lightweight, portable and cordless, allowing coffee lovers to brew great tasting coffee anywhere, anytime. The easy-to-use and easy-to-clean Rapid Brewer uses high-pressure extraction to create rich, smooth coffee. Brew rich, hot concentrated coffee in 2 minutes or smooth, low-acid cold brew in 5 minutes.

Compact and Portable: The Rapid Brewer fits in the palm of your hand and tucks easily into a suitcase, perfect for travel.

The Rapid Brewer fits in the palm of your hand and tucks easily into a suitcase, perfect for travel. Versatility: Use concentrated coffee to make almost any coffee concoction, from a traditional Americano to a Vietnamese Cold Brew, to a decadent Affogato.

Use concentrated coffee to make almost any coffee concoction, from a traditional Americano to a Vietnamese Cold Brew, to a decadent Affogato. Easy to Use: Features a separate fill line for ground coffee and water to ensure perfect results every time.

Features a separate fill line for ground coffee and water to ensure perfect results every time. High-Pressure Extraction: The pressurized brewing chamber ensures flavor extraction.

The pressurized brewing chamber ensures flavor extraction. Contains Recycled Content: OXO's commitment to sustainability is reflected in the Rapid Brewer's design and material selections. The carafe and water chamber are made out of Tritan™ Renew, made from 50% recycled content*. Additionally, the small brewing size -- just the amount you need – and built-in reusable filter, contribute to less waste compared to traditional brewing methods.

OXO's commitment to sustainability is reflected in the Rapid Brewer's design and material selections. The carafe and water chamber are made out of Tritan™ Renew, made from 50% recycled content*. Additionally, the small brewing size -- just the amount you need – and built-in reusable filter, contribute to less waste compared to traditional brewing methods. Easy to Clean: Made for quick clean up, everything but the pump is dishwasher safe.

Made for quick clean up, everything but the pump is dishwasher safe. Non-Electric: No plugs or recharging are needed, enhancing its portability.

To support the launch of the Rapid Brewer, OXO has partnered with James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place, Greywind and Spygold, who developed exclusive recipes using the Rapid Brewer, coming this fall. This collaboration aims to captivate coffee enthusiasts and build sustained excitement and momentum for the brand throughout the year.

OXO also developed an exciting and immersive microsite at www.rapidbrewer.com. The digital hub, coming in the fall, is designed to enhance the coffee brewing experience, featuring detailed instructions and videos, as well as a plethora of coffee-inspired recipes like the Americano with Hot Concentrate, Vietnamese Style Cold Brew, and more.

"The Rapid Brewer represents a major leap forward in coffee innovation," said Francoise Vielot, VP of Product Development for OXO. "As a company that prides itself on making everyday tools better and tasks easier, we're proud to offer a solution that not only simplifies the brewing process but also delivers exquisite coffee in a fraction of the time whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go."

The Rapid Brewer has been proven to match the quality of traditional overnight cold brewing methods while offering unparalleled speed. Participants in studies conducted by UC Davis' Coffee Research Center could not detect a significant difference in the taste between the OXO Rapid Brewer's cold brew vs. coffee brewed for 19 hours with the leading market cold brew machines.

Starting September 17, 2024, the Rapid Brewer will be available for $39.95 MSRP on OXO.com and Amazon. It will also be available on Target.com and select Target stores nationwide starting October 1, 2024.

About OXO

For over three decades, OXO has been a leader in innovative, award-winning design, known for creating products that enhance everyday life. Since launching the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990, OXO continues to challenge the status quo by anticipating needs and crafting modern, functional tools that solve everyday problems. Today, OXO offers a wide range of products across multiple home categories including cooking, baking, cleaning, storage, organization, coffee, and baby essentials. With over 100 design awards worldwide, OXO's products are proudly displayed in prestigious institutions like the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, OXO donates 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes. Discover how OXO is making every day better at www.oxo.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

* Certified through a 3rd party mass balance approach. In total, the product contains 22% recycled content by weight.

