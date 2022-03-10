Oxytocin Market Surges amid Rising Adoption across Postpartum Hemorrhage Surgeries: Future Market Insights Study

A comprehensive analysis on the Oxytocin market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Product and Distribution Channel over the next 8-years.

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Oxytocin market are set to experience a significant growth of 9.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 83.0 Mn as of 2022. As per Future Market Insights' projections, Postpartum type holds a substantial share of over 88.8% in 2021 within the Global market.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 76.0 Mn Market Value 2022 US$ 83.0 Mn Market Value 2030 US$ 164.9 Mn CAGR 2022-2030 9.0% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 51.2% Key Market Players Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Endo International plc. (Par Sterile Products, LLC), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Wockhardt Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Yuhan Corporation

ESOMAR certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published an exhaustive yet unbiased report on the global oxytocin market, highlighting the prominent parameters responsible for steering growth in the long-run. The study opines global oxytocin sales to grow at over 8% through 2030, with growing focus on preventing PPH incidences expected to drive demand.

While the frequency of childbirths is increasing, the number of complications faced by women are also compounding. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 50,000 women across the U.S endure life-threatening complications.

Consequently, healthcare providers are incorporating solutions aimed at reducing trauma faced by patients which include numerous approaches. A common complication faced by women is postpartum hemorrhage, for which oxytocin treatment is a highly preferred option. A value CAGR exceeding 9% is projected for the market through 2030.

Key Takeaways

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) solutions to comprise nearly 90% of the revenue share in 2020 by product type

Hospital pharmacies remain key distribution channels, online pharmacies' popularity to widen

Opportunities abound across the Middle East & Africa (MEA) owing to rising PPH incidence in Africa

Global oxytocin market is projected to reach US$ nearly US$ 165 Mn by 2030

"Government initiatives to promote women and children's health are bolstering global efforts to improve maternity care across healthcare settings, thereby opening significant growth avenues for the global oxytocin market," comments the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, the global medical fraternity is facing immense challenges as resources are being redirected towards eradicating the deadly virus. Consequently, other treatment areas have been relegated to the backseat, including maternity care. This is a cause of concern amongst leading healthcare specialists.

Therefore, efforts are being made towards ensuring adequate and proper treatment to pregnant women across all regions. Furthermore, oxytocin has also been touted as an effective anti-viral agent, thus raising optimism that it could be effectively leveraged to promote drug or vaccine development.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information hypothesizes that oxytocin contains dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) protease inhibitors could be effective against the existing novel coronavirus strain. It further propagates that enhancing endogenous oxytocin levels could increase viral resistance and improve health of vulnerable groups.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global oxytocin market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi LLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Endo International Plc. (Par Sterile Products, LLC), Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., Wockhardt Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Yuhan Corporation.

The market is highly fragmented, peppered with numerous regional and global level market players. These players largely concentrate on forging strategic collaborations with existing players, regional distributors, product launches and acquisitions. Most players are concentrating on offering anesthetic oxytocin solutions to reduce labor induced complications for C-section operations.

Key Market Segments Covered in Oxytocin Industry Research

By Product:

Antepartum

Postpartum

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How much is the Oxytocin market currently worth?

What is the sales forecast for Oxytocin through 2030?

What are the key trends shaping the Oxytocin industry?

Which are the top 5 countries driving demand for Oxytocin?

What is the North America market outlook for Oxytocin?

At what percentage is the demand for Oxytocin expected to register growth in Europe?

? Which countries are key producers of Oxytocin products?

Which are the key exporters of Oxytocin market?

