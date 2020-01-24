OYO Hotels & Homes Selects Sabre as its Long-Term Strategic Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has signed a strategic long-term global partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes. With this partnership, OYO will be connected to almost 900,000 travel agents globally, through the GDS connectivity solution powered by Sabre Hospitality Solutions' innovative SynXis platform, that will help OYO generate increased bookings and open up additional revenue opportunities for its asset owners worldwide.

Maninder Gulati, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes said, "At OYO Hotels & Homes, we have built strong capabilities to work with distribution partners and are excited to begin this relationship with Sabre. Asset owners are the backbone of our business at OYO and we believe that this partnership will immensely help owners generate additional demand for the properties and widen their reach."

"Sabre's deep-rooted expertise and proven ability to handle large volumes of properties and transactions make them a partner of choice for OYO," he added.

Under this agreement, OYO Hotels & Homes will be connected to Global Distribution Systems (GDS), including Sabre – the world's largest GDS platform – and will gain access to extensive business opportunities from all over the world. In addition to linking the chain's vast portfolio to numerous distribution channels, the agreement also includes the ability for OYO to connect with major corporations and begin RFP contracting, leveraging major Consortia to ultimately, generate incremental revenue for the OYO brand.

"Sabre is pleased to have been selected as a trusted partner by OYO Hotels & Homes, and we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions and enhanced connectivity as the brand continues to grow their global footprint," said Frank Trampert, Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer, EMEA & APAC, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "With this announcement, we are enabling a new distribution model for OYO, increasing their exposure to global markets in addition to supporting travel agents as they aim to cater to their customers' ever-changing needs," he added.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About OYO Hotels & Homes

Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, is today the world's leading chain of hotels, homes, and spaces. The portfolio combines fully operated real estate comprising more than 44,000 hotels with over 1.2 million rooms. Through its vacation homes business, the company offers travellers and city dwellers access to over 125,000 homes around the world under OYO Home, Belvilla, Danland, Dancenter and Germany-based Traum-Ferienwohnungen brands. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

SABR-F

Media Contact

Elizabeth Hands

Sabre Public Relations, APAC

Email: elizabeth.hands.ctr@sabre.com

Telephone: +65 87427720

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

