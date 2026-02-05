OysterLink Analysis Shows How Much You Can Earn in Hospitality During the Big Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink analysis highlights how much hospitality workers can earn during the Big Game (LX), set to take place this weekend, February 8, 2026, in the San Francisco Bay Area. Average daily hotel rates have reached $510, with projected citywide occupancy at 95% and more than 9 million visitors expected across Big Game–related events.

OysterLink modeled the pay you can get during the Big Game using BLS wage benchmarks from the San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara metropolitan area, with supporting indicators, including Instawork data showing roughly 12% higher hourly wages reinforcing the projections.

See the table below for estimated hourly wages and annualized earnings during the Big Game.

Table 1. Projected Hospitality Earnings During the Big Game

Hospitality Occupation Average Hourly Wage Average Hourly Wage During the Big Game Annualized Salary Based on Big Game Wages Baggage Porters and Bellhops $21.54 $24.12 $50,187 Bakers $22.04 $24.68 $51,341 Bartenders $23.98 $26.86 $55,866 Cashiers $20.75 $23.24 $48,350 Chefs and Head Cooks $38.33 $42.93 $89,298 Concierges $23.53 $26.35 $54,813 Cooks, Restaurant $24.13 $27.03 $56,213 Dishwashers $21.06 $23.59 $49,067 Fast Food and Counter Workers $20.83 $23.33 $48,530 Food Service Managers $41.14 $46.08 $95,827 Hosts and Hostesses, Restaurant, Lounge and Coffee Shop $20.63 $23.11 $48,048 Janitors and Cleaners $21.80 $24.42 $50,770 Lodging Managers $44.42 $49.75 $103,488 Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners $27.28 $30.55 $63,549 Meeting, Convention and Event Planners $45.92 $51.43 $106,971 Parking Attendants $21.40 $23.97 $49,840 Receptionists and Information Clerks $23.79 $26.64 $55,418 Waiters and Waitresses $24.41 $27.34 $56,851

Note: Wage estimates exclude tips, service charges and bonuses.

Economic scale extends beyond hotels

The Big Game is projected to generate roughly $500 million in regional economic impact and support thousands of jobs tied to tourism, events, logistics and food service. Workforce demand has accelerated in the final week before kickoff, with shift bookings rising more than 20% year over year and strong growth across roles such as barbacks, brand ambassadors and merchandise staff.

Spending is also unusually high, with average visitor expenditures exceeding $5,500, reinforcing the event's outsized importance for local service-sector earnings.

"Large-scale events like the Big Game rapidly raise demand, wages and shift availability across hospitality," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "That makes this week one of the strongest income opportunities for hospitality workers, especially for those working on the frontline."

Key Takeaways for Hospitality Workers and Employers

Hourly hospitality pay is up about 12% across the Bay Area during the week of the Big Game.

across the Bay Area during Front-of-house roles such as bartenders and waiters/waitresses rise to roughly $27 per hour during the week of the Big Game .

rise to roughly . More than 9 million visitors are expected across related events.

are expected across related events. Average visitor spending exceeds $5,500, amplifying local service-sector earnings.

