OysterLink Analysis: Top Hospitality Careers Poised for Growth Over the Next Decade

OysterLink

Oct 30, 2025, 15:13 ET

Analysis of 2020–2024 Wage and Employment Data Reveals Which Hospitality Careers Offer the Best Long-Term Outlook

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hospitality sector continues to stabilize and expand, a new data-driven analysis by OysterLink highlights several hospitality careers projected to offer strong long-term potential over the next 10 years.

These roles show a combination of wage growth, consistent employment levels, and increasing industry value — positioning them as promising career paths for individuals entering or advancing within hospitality.

"These findings highlight which hospitality roles are developing into long-term careers rather than short-term jobs. It's a useful insight for anyone planning their next move in the industry," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink

Top Hospitality Careers to Watch Over the Next 10 Years

These roles stand out based on measurable labor trends such as wage gains, sustained demand, and expanding responsibilities within hotels, restaurants, and guest-facing services:

Role

2020 Avg. Annual Wage

2024 Avg. Annual Wage

4-Year Wage Growth

Executive Chef

$59,910

$68,150

+14 %

Bartender

$26,780

$31,950

+19 %

Concierge

$34,520

$39,650

+15 %

Restaurant Manager

$56,590

$63,780

+13 %

Event Planner

$51,560

$60,470

+17 %

Why These Roles Stand Out for the Next 10 Years

These careers demonstrate strong indicators of sustained relevance and upward growth:

Strong Wage Trajectory
Each highlighted role has experienced above-average wage growth within the sector over the past four years, reflecting the rising value placed on skill, leadership, and specialized service.

Consistent and Diversified Demand
These roles serve both traditional hospitality and adjacent markets such as travel/tourism, events, corporate services, and luxury experiences — diversifying long-term employment opportunities.

Increasing Professionalization of Hospitality
Skills such as management, guest experience design, and specialized service (e.g., culinary expertise, events, wine/spirits) are increasingly linked to career advancement and higher earnings.

Why This Matters for Employers and Job Seekers

For Job Seekers:
The data suggests a clear shift: Hospitality roles that combine skill, guest experience, and leadership offer the strongest long-term mobility. Individuals who invest in expertise — whether culinary specialization, beverage knowledge, or guest relations — are better positioned for stable, higher-earning careers.

For Employers:
Roles showing sustained growth signal where talent retention, training, and development will deliver the highest ROI. Employers who strengthen career pathways in these areas are more likely to reduce turnover and maintain service quality.

About OysterLink
OysterLink is a platform connecting restaurant and hospitality professionals with job opportunities.

