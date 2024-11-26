OysterLink Poll Reveals Hospitality Workers Prioritize Job Changes for Pay Increases

MIAMI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by OysterLink, a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry, reveals that the majority of workers believe getting a new job is the most effective tactic to secure a raise.

The survey, which polled over 100 industry professionals, found that:

75% of respondents said getting a new job with higher pay is the best way to get a raise.

Only 17% of respondents believe negotiating with their current employer is the best course of action.

8% of respondents indicated working part-time jobs or side hustles as the best way to increase their income.

These findings highlight the competitive job market within the restaurant and hospitality industry, where employees may feel they have more leverage to secure higher wages by pursuing new opportunities rather than negotiating with their current employers.

"The industry labor shortage has fundamentally altered the way people view work-life balance and job security," says Milos Eric, Co-Founder of OysterLink. "This has led to a surge in employee expectations, making it increasingly difficult for hospitality businesses to retain talent without offering competitive compensation and benefits packages."

