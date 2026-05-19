OysterLink Reveals the Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in April 2026

OysterLink Job Posting Data Shows Strong Employer Demand for Delivery, Fast Food and Hotel Roles

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivery and quick-service roles dominated hospitality hiring in April 2026, according to new data from OysterLink, with Food Delivery Driver, Fast Food Worker and Housekeeper emerging as the platform's most-posted jobs of the month.

The findings highlight continued employer demand for operational staff as restaurants and hotels compete to keep up with customer demand and daily service needs.

Food Delivery Driver ranked as the most-posted hospitality role in April with 4,922 job listings, followed by Fast Food Worker with 4,231 postings and Housekeeper with 3,696. Restaurant Manager and Barista rounded out the top five most in-demand positions.

Table 1. Top 10 Most In-Demand Hospitality Jobs in April 2026

Rank Job Title Number of Job Posts 1 Food Delivery Driver 4,922 2 Fast Food Worker 4,231 3 Housekeeper 3,696 4 Restaurant Manager 3,583 5 Barista 3,391 6 Cook 3,055 7 Dishwasher 3,009 8 Hostess 2,781 9 Food and Beverage

Manager 2,711 10 Baker 2,533

"The data reflects how hospitality employers are prioritizing roles that keep operations moving efficiently and customers satisfied," said Milos Eric, General Manager and Co-Founder of OysterLink. "Restaurants hire heavily for quick-service positions, while hotels remain focused on maintaining guest services and housekeeping operations."

Back-of-house restaurant positions remained especially active in April. Cook, Dishwasher, Line Cook and Prep Cook each generated thousands of job postings on the platform, demonstrating the industry's continued need for kitchen staff across both casual and full-service dining establishments.

Customer-facing positions also remained a major part of hospitality hiring activity. Hostess, Server, Concierge, Receptionist and Busser all ranked among the platform's most-posted jobs, suggesting employers are continuing to invest in guest experience and front-of-house operations.

The data further showed sustained demand for hospitality leadership positions. Food and Beverage Manager, Hotel Manager, Kitchen Manager and Event Manager each recorded strong posting volume, reflecting employer demand for experienced professionals capable of overseeing operations and managing staff.

Specialized culinary and beverage roles also appeared throughout the rankings, including Pastry Chef, Sushi Chef, Mixologist and Sommelier, indicating continued hiring activity in upscale dining and hospitality segments.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 350,000 monthly visitors. With listings, including top jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

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SOURCE OysterLink