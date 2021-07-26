OZO™ Wants to Spice up Your "Flex" Life During National Flexitarian Week, July 26 - 30

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexitarians are defined as those who eat a mostly plant-based diet, but still eat meat or fish on occasion. With national food holidays for vegans, vegetarians, and meat lovers, OZO™, a plant-based protein brand, today launches the first-ever holiday to make waves for this growing lifestyle. Deeming July 26 – 30 "National Flexitarian Week," the celebration highlights those who enjoy a flexible diet and see the benefits of adding more vegetables to their meals.

While lifestyles like vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores dominate the lexicon and cultural fascination, according to a new survey*, 42% of consumers identify as a flexitarian. However, 40% of these consumers are bored with their diets, in comparison to only 29% of carnivores.

"Adding more vegetables to your diet shouldn't be considered off-putting. In fact, eating more plant-based foods like OZO™ can make you feel even better," said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods. "That's why we want to help people spice up their flex lives by highlighting how simple, delicious and fun adding plants to your diet can be. Unlike some fad diets and lifestyles, you don't need a personal chef to find excitement in your plant-based meals."

Additional survey results reveal:

People are still learning what a Flexitarian is: 24% of people think a "flexitarian" is someone who is extraordinarily flexible.

Among those who claim they have gone an entire week without eating vegetables, 41% claim it's because they don't like the taste. Flexitarians are sexy! 50% of females said they are more attracted to flexitarians than carnivores, vegetarians, or vegans.

50% of females said they are more attracted to flexitarians than carnivores, vegetarians, or vegans. Sex is greater than meat: 92% of people said they would give up meat before sex, in comparison to giving up social media (30%).

To kick off the first National Flexitarian Week, OZO™ is giving away limited edition "Flexi is Sexy" kits that will spice up your flex life. The kits include Flexi Enhancer jalapeno hot sauce, taco-themed candles to set the mood, kitchen "lingerie" and OZO™ Plant-Based Mexican-Seasoned Ground in limited edition flexi packaging. For your chance to win a kit, check out OZO™'s Instagram page to enter before July 30, 2021. OZO™ is also asking consumers to sign their petition to make National Flexitarian Week an official holiday every year moving forward. Consumers can sign the petition on Change.org.

While supplies last, OZO™ will also be selling their limited-edition packaging online at OZOFoods.com.

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About OZO™

OZO™ is the first brand offering a line of products brought to market by Planterra Foods, an innovative plant-based protein start-up from Colorado. Dedicated to delivering foods that are abundantly flavorful, and positively delicious, OZO™ has the backing of one of the world's leading food companies. OZO™ dishes up foods that broaden choices and bring new possibilities to the table. Brimming with benefits for you and the planet, their foods help you eat well, feel better and live your best. For additional information, visit www.OZOFoods.com.

About Planterra Foods

Planterra Foods is a new, innovative plant-based protein start-up company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO™, the first plant-based protein brand Planterra Foods is bringing to market in 2020. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.

*Source: A survey of 2,000 people (general US population) was conducted by quantilope, June 2021.

