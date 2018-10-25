Ozobot Announces Partnership With Merrick Hanna, Unveils New Evo Wearable Skins At Los Angeles Comic Con

The first of Merrick Hanna's videos with Ozobot, available soon on his YouTube channel , features a dance-off between Merrick and Evo, with Evo's dance moves programmed entirely with Ozobot's OzoBlockly visual code editor. Merrick's second video, also inspired by his love of coding and robotics, will feature the new Unicorn and Racer Wearable Skins for Evo. Merrick rose to fame on Season 12 of America's Got Talent, when he electrified audiences and reached the semi-finals of the show.

"At Ozobot, we make robots that teach kids to code and inspire them to create with technology," says Ozobot Founder and CEO Nader Hamda. "Merrick's choreography is not unlike programming, with its precisely ordered sets of movements and commands. His knack for dancing anywhere and everywhere is right in step with our technology, which empowers learning and creativity at school, at home, and—with our new Evo Wearable Skins—on the go."

The Wearable Skins for Evo come in either a Unicorn or Racer design and attach to a lanyard for taking Evo everywhere. Each skin unlocks a unique content pack for Evo, including Unicorn or Racer sound effects and tricks—all built with OzoBlockly code. The Evo Wearable Skins and included lanyard will retail for $10 each when they launch on ozobot.com in late November, just in time for the holidays.

Evo, the little robot that helps kids hack creativity, is iOS and Android compatible and can be coded two ways: online with OzoBlockly and screen-free with Color Code markers. Evo is available now at ozobot.com and major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble for the suggested retail price of $99. For more information on Ozobot, please visit www.ozobot.com.

Ozobot is a maker of award-winning coding robots for the next generation of creators. The company was founded in 2014 by Nader Hamda, whose vision was to prepare the next generation for a fast-paced, technology-driven future.

