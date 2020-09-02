Ozobot Introduces 1:1 Hybrid Program Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Deliver Hands-On Lessons to Students at Home and In the Classroom

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot, makers of award-winning robots for grades K-12, announces today a solution to ongoing educational challenges posed by the pandemic with its new Ozobot 1:1 Hybrid Program . Built around the Ozobot Classroom platform for educators, Ozobot's 1:1 Program engages students wherever they are by providing individual, one-inch robots to empower hands-on learning at home and in the classroom.

Evo Student Pack Ozobot 1:1 Program

Schools across the US, from Alabama to Alaska, have signed up to go 1:1 with Ozobots. Under the model, every student receives a backpack-friendly robot they can code two ways–on screens and screen-free–promoting equity for different learning styles and providing much-needed screen breaks during the day. Students' bots are also synced to Ozobot Classroom, where teachers assign interactive, self-directed, and standards-aligned video lessons for Math, ELA, and STEAM subjects. Schools and districts benefit from exclusive access to this remote-friendly, student-facing content with the program, along with an ability to measure engagement even when students work beyond screens with their robots.

"At Ozobot, we spent five months working with districts, teachers, and our extended community to understand education's new challenges," said Nader Hamda, Founder and CEO of Ozobot. "Our new 1:1 Hybrid Program makes it easy to teach core subjects anywhere, without sacrificing STEAM learning. 95% of our users have reported increased student engagement when incorporating Ozobots into their curriculum."

"When considering a 1:1 robotics program for our students in grades 2-4, we searched for options that would support our commitments to academic and programmatic excellence, an enhanced student experience, and the social emotional wellbeing of our students," said Kimberly Walker, Director of Technology Integration and Innovation at The Agnes Irwin School in PA. "We found the Ozobot 1:1 program to be the best fit because of its highly-rated, multimodal approach to coding, its standards-aligned curriculum, and the opportunities for independent and shared exploration among students."

With the launch of its hybrid solution, the company joined the Google for Education Integrated Solutions Initiative and integrated Ozobot Classroom with Google Classroom, the platform used by more than 100 million teachers and students worldwide. Interested educators can find Ozobot Classroom in the Chromebook App Hub . Ozobot's 1:1 Hybrid Program qualifies for many federal and state initiatives including the CARES Act, 21st Century Schools, and more. Schools and districts can book a demo with an Ozobot Account Executive to learn more and explore options for their specific state.

For more information or to get started, please visit https://ozobot.com/educate/1-1program .

About Ozobot

Together with thousands of educators, Ozobot has redefined the role of robotics in school–going from STEM labs and supplemental programs to increasing engagement across all grades and subjects, including Math, English Language Arts, and more. Ozobot puts the A in STEAM with 2 Ways to Code–on screens with block s and screen-free with colors –because STEM skills alone won't prepare students for the jobs of the future. The company's mission is to give all children the opportunity to go from consuming to creating with technology. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com .

