Ozobot Reveals Ari, a Groundbreaking Android-Powered Cobot for Education

Next-generation programmable cobot powered by Android offers an interactive touchscreen and customizable app platform designed to transform STEAM education with a focus on AI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozobot, a global leader in programmable robotics and STEAM-based learning solutions that empower the next generation of creators from K-12 to higher education and beyond, today announced Ari. Ari is an interactive programmable cobot powered by Android designed to revolutionize STEM, computer science, and core curriculum learning.

The Ozobot Ari interactive programmable cobot powered by Android.

Building on the beloved features of Ozobot's acclaimed Evo coding robot, Ari offers new enhancements and capabilities for a comprehensive learning experience with dozens of apps and activities. Ari uses an interactive high-resolution touchscreen display to drive hands-on learning and delivers immediate feedback. Unlike traditional coding robots, Ari is powered by Android to enable immersive lesson content through an extensible app ecosystem, offering differentiated and personalized instruction to support all skill levels.

"Ari offers educators a powerful learning tool that engages students in coding and core content through hands-on, interactive technology unlike anything they've ever experienced in the classroom," said Andy Fathollahi, Chief Executive Officer of Ozobot. "The launch of Ari marks a transformative moment in STEAM education and a leap forward in educational robotics. We can't wait for teachers and students to unlock an entirely new world of learning and creativity."

Key features and benefits include:

High-Resolution Interactive LCD Touchscreen : Programmable touchscreen displays vivid text, images, and animations, allowing students to naturally interact with lesson content and receive instant feedback

: Programmable touchscreen displays vivid text, images, and animations, allowing students to naturally interact with lesson content and receive instant feedback Enhanced Software: Harnesses the power, infrastructure, and extensibility of Android to deliver enriched and customizable learning experiences

Harnesses the power, infrastructure, and extensibility of Android to deliver enriched and customizable learning experiences Integrated Apps for All Subjects: Tailors lesson content delivery to diverse learning levels, offering instant scaffolding of information

Tailors lesson content delivery to diverse learning levels, offering instant scaffolding of information Time of Flight Sensor: Allows students to measure their surroundings, enabling educators to teach engineering fundamentals seamlessly

Allows students to measure their surroundings, enabling educators to teach engineering fundamentals seamlessly Gyroscope and Accelerometer: Offers real-time data on changes in movement, facilitating hands-on learning of complex concepts such as velocity and acceleration

Offers real-time data on changes in movement, facilitating hands-on learning of complex concepts such as velocity and acceleration AI Integration Capabilities: Allows students the opportunity to use AI to enhance and personalize their learning experience

Through an ecosystem of engaging apps, educators can utilize ready-to-run, standards-aligned lesson content and immersive activities across STEM, computer science, and core subjects. Students can program Ari three ways with Ozobot Color Codes, Ozobot Blockly, and Python with more languages to be announced in 2025. Ari is Wi-Fi-enabled and only connects to Ozobot servers.

The Ozobot Ari Entry Kit (single cobot) is $225. Ozobot Ari Classroom Kits are $2600 for 12 cobots and $3990 for 18 cobots. Ari is available for preorder today online at Ozobot.com and will ship in the United States starting Q3 2024. Global distribution will follow in the coming months.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way students learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot's coding platform, Ozobot Blockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators, and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Cunningham

Ozobot

[email protected]

SOURCE Ozobot