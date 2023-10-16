OZZIE GODINEZ, CEO & CO-FOUNDER OF PACO COLLECTIVE, WINS 2023 CLN LATINX ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

CLN Spotlights the Contributions of Chicagoland Latine Leaders.

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a five-year hiatus, the Chicago Latino Network Awards UnGala returned this past Friday to celebrate the noteworthy achievements and work of Chicago's leading Latine leaders. From a field of prestigious nominees, PACO Collective's CEO, Ozzie Godinez, wins the CLN 2023 Latinx Entrepreneur Award.

PACO Collective logo
PACO was award 2023 Great Place to Work.
As CEO and Co-Founder, Ozzie has helped to guide the team to deliver innovative work that empowers and authentically represents today's ever-increasing diverse society. The success of this work has allowed PACO to grow by 53% in staff since July 2021. Additionally, the agency has won the Great Place to Work award four years running, which is a testament to the commitment of an inclusive company culture, the foundation for how PACO works within its halls to deliver best-in-class work for its clientele.

"Since 2006, PACO has been committed to inclusive marketing and amplifying Latine voices. Now more than ever, we are inspired to continue pushing what it means to be an End-to-End Inclusivity™ organization, which informs everything we do, from the way we work to the campaigns we create," said Ozzie Godinez. "As we celebrate and uplift Latine identities during Hispanic Heritage Month, I'm honored to receive this award as it marks 12 years since my co-founder and PACO CCO, Pablo Acosta, was the recipient. What began as two guys team working around a kitchen table has led to a diverse and vibrant team of marketers – we are honored to lead."

If interested in learning more about PACO Collective or engaging Ozzie Godinez in any speaking opportunities, please visit: https://pacocollective.com/contact-us/

About PACO Collective:

 PACO Collective is a minority-owned, full-service marketing communications agency. Established in 2006, PACO specializes in brand strategy, digital & social media, creative production, and media planning & buying. Driven by End-To-End Inclusivity™, PACO helps brands connect with diverse audiences by empowering and authentically reflecting society's nuanced cultures, attitudes, and behaviors.

Servicing clients in the healthcare, technology, and energy verticals, PACO has had the privilege to work with brands including Amazon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Exelon, and Educause – among many others.

For more information, visit www.pacocollective.com.

Camille Johnson
651-443-1471
[email protected]

Marissa Barquia
marissa@pacocollective.com

