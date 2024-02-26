PACO COLLECTIVE HIRES NEW HEAD OF STRATEGY

Introducing Felipe Díaz-Arango, A Seasoned Strategist Ready to Propel PACO Collective to New Heights



CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PACO Collective announced hiring Felipe Díaz-Arango as the new Head of Strategy, bringing over a decade of diverse agency experience to the role. The current VP and Director of Inclusion and Strategy, Mari Sanchez, will transition into a reduced role working with PACO on special projects as she moves into the next phase of completing her Ph.D. in Sociology at Harvard University.

PACO was award 2023 Great Place to Work.

Previously at Alma and FCB Chicago, Felipe is a cross-disciplinary storyteller and cultural student with a keen eye for marketing strategy and research. He approaches his work with rigor and fearlessness to push behind surface-level impact, all with a spirit of friendly collaboration. During his career, he's won six Effies and one Cannes Lion in categories spanning public health, insurance, quick-service restaurants, and alcohol.

"As we step into 2024, a year that holds the promise of unprecedented growth and innovation for PACO, the combination of our Strategy department's robust capabilities and our commitment to inclusive creative excellence positions us as a best-in-class solution for brands aiming to engage with today's intersectional consumer. As PACO embraces this transition, we're enthusiastic about the dynamic future under Felipe's guidance. "said Ozzie Godinez, CEO.

"I'm drawn to PACO because everyone here is personally driven by dissatisfaction with our industry--namely, its failure to make inclusivity an actual practice versus just a buzzword. PACO Collective walks the walk, both in their creative output and in their everyday processes behind the scenes. I'm especially impressed by the inclusive strategy discipline that Mari Sanchez has established here and profoundly humbled by the opportunity to build on it to further our mission.", "said Felipe Díaz-Arango

Recognizing the marketing industry's unique challenges this year, the strength and experience of PACO's Strategy department, combined with the agency's proven history of inclusive innovation, gives PACO a sharper edge in advancing brands in their efforts to reach diverse and multifaceted audiences. If you are interested in learning more about PACO Collective or engaging PACO for strategic support, please visit https://pacocollective.com/contact-us/.

About PACO Collective:

PACO Collective is a minority-owned, full-service marketing communications agency. Established in 2006, PACO specializes in brand strategy, digital & social media, creative production, and media planning & buying. Driven by End-To-End Inclusivity, PACO helps brands connect with diverse audiences by empowering and authentically reflecting society's nuanced cultures, attitudes, and behaviors.

Servicing clients in the healthcare, technology, and energy verticals, PACO has had the privilege to work with brands including BMO, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Exelon, Takeda and Educause – among many others.

For more information, visit www.pacocollective.com.

