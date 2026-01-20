Ozzy Tyres Unveils Next-Generation MONSTA Tyre Designed for Australia's 4x4 Daily Drivers

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian-owned manufacturer launches a quieter, more comfortable all-terrain tyre built for how Aussies actually drive.

Ozzy Tyres

As Australia's growing appreciation with 4x4 utility vehicles continues to grow, Ozzy Tyres has announced the launch of a new MONSTA all-terrain tyre engineered specifically for modern driving habits, where most utes spend their time on sealed roads rather than off-road tracks.

Developed over six months of dedicated research and development, the new MONSTA tyre has been designed to deliver the aggressive look and off-road capability drivers want, without the noise, stiffness and harsh ride typically associated with traditional all-terrain tyres.

Founder and Director Hussein Chahine said the product was born from a clear shift in how Australians are using their vehicles.

"We saw a growing gap in the market," Chahine said. "Most 4x4 utes today are daily drivers. People want the all-terrain look and capability, but they don't want road noise, vibration or a stiff ride. So we built a tyre that matches how Australians actually use their vehicles."

Designed for the Reality of Australian Roads

While conventional all-terrain tyres rely on large tread blocks and wide voids to disperse mud, sand and water, that same design often creates excessive road noise and a firmer ride on sealed surfaces. Ozzy Tyres approached the challenge differently.

The new MONSTA pattern features narrower gaps and smooth, curved tread lines, allowing the tyre to remain quiet and stable on-road while still maintaining off-road traction and durability. The sidewalls have also been engineered to be more compliant than traditional all-terrain tyres, improving ride comfort and reducing strain on suspension components.

"Most all-terrain tyres are built with extreme off-road use in mind," Chahine said. "But the reality is many Australian drivers never leave the road. This tyre gives them comfort and confidence day to day, without sacrificing performance when they do head off-road."

Built for the Modern 4x4 Driver

Australia's utility vehicle market has become one of the largest in the country, with models like the Ford Ranger consistently ranking among the nation's top-selling vehicles. Industry data shows a significant portion of 4x4 owners use their vehicles primarily for commuting and family transport, with only occasional off-road use.

Despite this, demand for rugged styling and all-terrain capability continues to grow. Ozzy Tyres says the new MONSTA tyre was developed to meet that exact expectation.

"Drivers still want that aggressive all-terrain look," Chahine said. "They want the sidewall strength and the confidence off-road, but they also want a smooth, quiet drive to work every day. That's what this tyre delivers."

From R&D to Manufacturing

Manufacturing of the new MONSTA tyre has now commenced, with ten size moulds opened initially and further sizes planned as demand grows. The launch marks another milestone for MONSTA, which remains the only Australian-owned tyre brand in the market.

The brand has also gained organic traction internationally, with MONSTA tyres now sold in countries including Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines and Fiji.

"This isn't about reselling someone else's product," Chahine said. "We design and develop our own tyres because we understand our customers. When you manufacture for your own market, you have full control over performance, comfort and quality."

A Customer-Led Approach to Manufacturing

Ozzy Tyres' vertically integrated model allows the business to respond directly to customer feedback and driving trends, rather than relying on imported products designed for overseas conditions.

Chahine said the new MONSTA tyre reflects the company's broader philosophy of building products for Australian roads and Australian lifestyles.

"We listen closely to how people are driving and what they want from their vehicles," he said. "That's how this tyre came to life, and it's why we're confident it will resonate with Australian drivers."

About Ozzy Tyres

Ozzy Tyres is an Australian-owned wheel and tyre company with more than 20 retail locations nationwide and a growing eCommerce presence. Established over two decades ago, the business designs and manufactures its own tyre and wheel products, including the MONSTA tyre range, engineered specifically for Australian roads and conditions. Ozzy Tyres operates on an owner-operator franchise model and is known for its customer-first approach, technology-led retail experience and commitment to quality, safety and value.

For more information, users can visit https://www.ozzytyres.com.au

Contact

PR Executive

Jade Maclou

Ozzy Tyres

[email protected]

0448806428

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865412/Ozzy_Tyres.jpg

SOURCE Ozzy Tyres