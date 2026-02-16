P-Cure Announces First-Ever Prospective Clinical Results of Gantry-Less Upright Proton Therapy for Lung Cancer Re-Irradiation

JERUSALEM, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P-Cure, a supplier of compact, gantry-less proton therapy systems, today announced the first-ever prospective clinical results demonstrating the feasibility, safety, and early efficacy of gantry-less upright proton therapy for lung cancer re-irradiation—an area of critical unmet need in the most common cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide.

Study at Hadassah Medical Center provides the first prospective clinical evidence of gantry-less upright proton therapy in thoracic re-irradiation.

The P-Cure center is the first and only facility in the world to routinely deliver proton therapy to patients using its upright technology. In partnership with Hadassah Medical Center, the facility has for almost three years pioneered and proven the clinical viability of its compact, gantry-less system.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death globally, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year and a growing population of long-term survivors who may later require additional local treatment. As systemic therapies improve survival, the clinical demand for safe and effective thoracic re-irradiation is increasing, yet remains severely constrained by toxicity risks to vital organs.

The study was conducted by Hadassah Medical Center and represents a historic milestone for radiation oncology, providing the first prospective clinical evidence worldwide supporting upright, image-guided proton therapy delivered without a rotating gantry in thoracic re-irradiation.

Thoracic re-irradiation is among the most challenging indications in cancer care due to cumulative radiation exposure to critical organs such as the lungs, heart, esophagus, and spinal cord—a challenge particularly pronounced in lung cancer patients, who often present with compromised baseline pulmonary function. Until now, no prospective clinical data had been published demonstrating the use of gantry-less upright proton therapy in this high-risk patient population.

The interim analysis included ten patients with recurrent thoracic malignancies, the majority diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer, all of whom had previously received definitive radiotherapy. Patients were treated using upright, image-guided intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMPT) delivered on a compact, gantry-less P-Cure proton therapy system.

All patients completed treatment without interruption. At three months post-treatment, local control within the re-irradiated volume was 100%, with complete metabolic response, partial response, or stable disease observed in all evaluable patients. Acute toxicity was predominantly mild (grade 1–2), with only one reported grade 3 hematologic event. Importantly, patient-reported quality of life remained stable, with no clinically meaningful deterioration—a particularly significant finding in lung cancer, where treatment-related morbidity often limits therapeutic options.

Dosimetric comparisons showed that upright IMPT achieved statistically significant reductions in radiation dose to the lungs, heart, esophagus, and spinal cord compared with state-of-the-art photon VMAT, while maintaining equivalent target coverage. Upright positioning increased total lung volume by an average of 9.8%, reinforcing the anatomical and functional rationale for upright thoracic treatment in lung cancer patients.

These findings confirm that gantry-less upright proton therapy can safely deliver thoracic re-irradiation while improving normal tissue sparing—a key barrier that has historically limited re-irradiation in lung cancer, despite the disease's high prevalence and clinical need.

"Thoracic re-irradiation carries a very narrow therapeutic window, and many lung cancer patients are simply not candidates for further radiation using conventional approaches," said Prof. Aron Popovtzer, Principal Investigator of the study and Director of the Sharett Institute of Oncology at Hadassah. "For the first time ever, we now have prospective clinical evidence showing that gantry-less upright proton therapy can be delivered accurately and safely in this setting."

Dr. Philip Blumenfeld, co-Principal Investigator, lung cancer specialist, and Director of the Advanced Radiotherapy Unit at Hadassah, added: "Given the sheer number of lung cancer patients worldwide, even incremental improvements in safety and tolerability can have an enormous clinical impact. The combination of excellent early tumor control, low acute toxicity, and preserved quality of life is highly encouraging."

All treatments were delivered using the P-Cure Proton Therapy System, which integrates a compact proton synchrotron, fixed horizontal beamline, vertical CT imaging, and a robotic treatment support that can position the patient both seated and supine. By eliminating the need for a rotating gantry, the system enables gantry-less proton therapy with a dramatically reduced footprint, lower infrastructure complexity, and improved economic feasibility.

"Lung cancer represents one of the largest and most urgent opportunities in radiation oncology," said Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure. "Demonstrating success in this high-volume, high-risk indication underscores the potential of compact proton therapy systems to expand access globally—without compromising clinical outcomes."

Beyond lung cancer, the findings support a broader shift toward scalable, cost-effective proton therapy, enabling healthcare systems worldwide to adopt advanced radiation treatments that were previously limited to large, high-cost facilities.

Longer follow-up and continued patient enrollment are ongoing to evaluate late toxicity and long-term outcomes.

About P-Cure

P-Cure is redefining proton therapy through compact, gantry-less systems designed to expand global access to advanced radiation treatment. By enabling upright and supine, image-guided proton therapy with a significantly reduced facility footprint and infrastructure burden, P-Cure aims to make proton therapy more affordable, scalable, and clinically impactful.

About Hadassah Medical Center

Hadassah Medical Center, affiliated with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is an internationally recognized academic medical center and a global leader in clinical care, medical research, and medical education. Renowned for its innovation in oncology and precision medicine, Hadassah plays a central role in pioneering advanced radiotherapy techniques and translating cutting-edge research into clinical practice.

