P-Cure Completes World's First Conversion of Linear Accelerator Vault into Compact Proton Therapy Center

JERUSALEM, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P-Cure, a leader in compact proton therapy solutions, has announced the successful completion of the world's first renovation of a standard medical linear accelerator (LINAC) facility into a high-performance Proton Therapy System, marking a major milestone in making proton therapy more accessible and cost effective.

Currently, P-Cure operates the first and only facility in the world to routinely deliver proton therapy to patients using its upright technology. In partnership with Hadassah Medical Center, the Jerusalem facility has for almost three years pioneered and proven the clinical viability of its compact, gantry-less system.

The new facility, located at the prestigious Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center (SPHIC) in the Pudong New Area, is a milestone marking a structural shift in the industry. By retrofitting an existing radiotherapy bunker rather than constructing a multi-story, ground-up facility, P-Cure has demonstrated a faster, more cost-effective, and scalable pathway for hospitals to adopt advanced particle therapy.

Historically, proton therapy has required massive capital investment and specialized, oversized buildings. The Shanghai project, part of the "Shanghai Particle Radiotherapy Clinical Translational Research Innovation Demonstration Base," proves that next-generation cancer care can be integrated into existing hospital footprints.

The project involved converting a linear accelerator room in a basement-level suite into a dedicated proton therapy treatment room within the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center, No. 4365 Kangxin Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai. Prior to the renovation, the site contained two linear accelerator rooms, one to the north and one to the south. The project involved converting the northern linear accelerator room.

This project utilizes the P-Cure Proton Therapy System (PPTS). Through its compact, gantry-less design, innovative integrated "upright and supine" treatment modes, advanced pencil beam scanning, and adaptive therapy technology, PPTS significantly reduces system size while preserving the precision advantages of proton therapy.

The modular installation design eliminates the need for heavy hoisting, requires minimal space, and offers high adaptability. As a result, the system can be installed within a renovated linear accelerator room, substantially reducing infrastructure costs and shortening the construction timeline. All existing and under-construction proton therapy centers worldwide are traditionally newly built facilities.

As a global "first," the project faced unique challenges, including complex structural stress variations and the integration of intricate mechanical systems within a limited space. The P-Cure team successfully managed the demolition, structural expansion, and shielding upgrades required to create a fully functional suite.

These challenges included complex structural stress variations, limited site space, intricate existing mechanical and electrical systems, and the risk of cracking during large-volume concrete construction. In addition, the project was constrained by tight timelines, high technical requirements, demanding coordination efforts, and complex system integration.

Despite these obstacles, the project team successfully completed demolition, structural expansion, shielding upgrades, and reinforcement work, resulting in a fully functional proton therapy suite with a net area of approximately 149 square meters.

All major equipment installation and room integration have been finalized, preparing the site for commissioning and clinical operations. The new proton center includes the accelerator vault, treatment room, maze, platform screen door maze entrance, control room, changing area, waiting lobby, and children's waiting area.

The P-Cure innovative approach allowed the center to leverage existing infrastructure including utilize original radiation shielding and spatial layouts. The benefits include reduce costs and shortening the path from planning to clinical readiness.

The installation features the P-Cure Proton Therapy System, renowned for its gantry-less, ultra-compact design. Key technical highlights include Adaptive Therapy integrated in seated and supine treatment modes to optimize patient positioning and internal organ stability; pencil beam scanning delivering sub-millimeter precision while sparing healthy tissue; and modular design allowing for installation fitting seamlessly into a renovated LINAC suite.

All major equipment installation and room integration have been finalized, preparing the site for commissioning and clinical operations.

"This project demonstrates what is possible when advanced technology meets pragmatic clinical and engineering thinking," said Michael Marash, CEO of P-Cure. "By transforming an existing linear accelerator facility into a world-class proton therapy center, we are lowering the barriers to adoption and enabling more hospitals to deliver highly precise, patient-centered cancer care."

Zhiguang Wang, General Manager of P-Cure China, added, "China has been at the forefront of particle therapy for more than a decade. This project represents a natural evolution toward compact, scalable solutions that meet the needs of modern hospitals. We are proud to support leading clinical centers in expanding access to proton therapy through innovative and efficient deployment models."

With equipment installation finalized, the facility is now entering the stages of system commissioning and clinical validation. This successful deployment serves as a blueprint for healthcare providers worldwide, proving that the world's most advanced radiation therapy is no longer confined to massive, purpose-built centers.

This project not only lays a solid foundation for system commissioning and full-scale clinical application but also validates a replicable and scalable pathway for proton therapy room conversion. P-Cure will continue to drive technological innovation and remain focused on clinical needs to promote more accessible, high-quality proton therapy solutions, ensuring that advanced radiotherapy benefits more patients worldwide.

About P-Cure:

P-Cure is a clinical-stage oncology company that develops and markets the most compact and cost-effective proton therapy solutions. By focusing on upright patient positioning and gantry-less designs, P-Cure makes the most precise form of radiation therapy accessible to any hospital with an existing radiation oncology department.

About Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center (SPHIC):

A pioneer in particle therapy, SPHIC was the first facility in China to deploy heavy particle therapy in routine clinical practice. The addition of the P-Cure system reinforces its position as a global leader in next-generation oncological research and treatment.

SOURCE P-Cure