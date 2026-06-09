P. Terry's Burger Stand Transitions to Employee Ownership Trust, Benefitting 1,800 Employees

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P. Terry's Burger Stand, the Austin-based restaurant chain founded in 2005 and known for its people-first culture and commitment to community, today announced its transition to employee ownership through an Employee Ownership Trust, benefitting its 1,800 employees across 38 locations.

By transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), the company is establishing a structure that allows employees to share in the long-term value of the business. The EOT will hold shares on behalf of employees while helping preserve the company's independence, mission, and culture for future generations. This approach also helps ensure P. Terry's can continue delivering on the values that have defined the company since its founding, including serving high-quality food at prices affordable for families.

As part of this transition, the company has also established a company-wide profit-sharing program for employees with more than two years of tenure. Beginning immediately, 5% of the company's operating income will be distributed among eligible employees, with plans to gradually increase that amount to 20% over time.

The decision to transition to an EOT was made by co-founders Kathy and Patrick Terry, who built P. Terry's from a single 527-square-foot burger stand in Austin into one of Texas' most beloved restaurant brands, now operating 38 locations across the state.

As part of this transition, Patrick and Kathy Terry will continue leading the company and remain actively involved in its future. The move to an Employee Ownership Trust is intended to strengthen the long-term stability of P. Terry's while preserving the company's culture, leadership, and mission for years to come.

To support this effort, P. Terry's partnered with Common Trust, a firm that specializes in helping businesses establish employee ownership while preserving their culture and mission.

"From the beginning, we believed that taking care of people and building a great business weren't competing ideas," said Kathy Terry, co-founder of P. Terry's Burger Stand. "This transition is the most honest expression of that belief we've ever made. P. Terry's has always belonged to the people who show up every day. Now, it's official."

"We're building something that lasts," said Patrick Terry, co-founder and CEO of P. Terry's Burger Stand. "We wanted our employees to feel the benefit of ownership in a real and ongoing way, which is exactly why we're launching profit sharing alongside this transition."

P. Terry's has long been recognized for its workplace culture, above-market wages, and commitment to community investment. Since its founding, the company has donated millions of dollars to nonprofit organizations throughout Central Texas, San Antonio, and Houston.

About P. Terry's Burger Stand:

Quality food at an affordable price. These are the two pillars that Patrick & Kathy Terry have built their family-owned business upon. After being inspired early on by a local restaurant in his hometown of Abilene, Texas, Patrick sought to recreate the magic of the burger stands from the '50s and '60s which featured a classic, yet timeless, feel. While Patrick envisioned his latest restaurant's concept, his wife Kathy was inspired by the book Fast Food Nation to serve better food that was responsibly sourced. As a result, P. Terry's Burger Stand was born on July 5th, 2005, in Austin, TX. With the support of our communities, P. Terry's has rapidly grown throughout Central Texas while staying true to our core principles of serving quality food at an affordable price.

Our all-natural burgers are made to order: no hormones or antibiotics, just pure goodness. Furthermore, we only use Idaho Burbank potatoes that are hand-cut every day so that you can enjoy them fresh. Additionally, our lemonade is also freshly squeezed, our milkshakes are hand-spun, and our baked goods are made from scratch daily.

Apart from its fresh food and commitment to giving back, P. Terry's is also focused on ensuring their employees' well-being through opportunities to grow with their business, paying above industry standards, offering interest-free employee loans when hard times come and even having multiple bakers on staff to bake each employee the cake of their choice on their birthday. To learn more about P. Terry's Burger Stand, please visit our website or check us out on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

About Common Trust

Common Trust helps business owners that care about continuity to transition to employee ownership -- protecting the business' legacy, culture and values through the transition, while enabling employees to benefit from the company's success for generations to come.

SOURCE Common Trust