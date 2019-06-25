P2 Communications Management Chooses Vonage to Deliver a Fully Integrated Communications Solution for Enterprise Customers

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG ), a global business cloud communications leader, has expanded the reach of its channel partner program with the addition of P2 Communications Management, LLC, a national IT advisory and management firm. With Vonage's fully integrated communications offering, P2 Communications Management can offer its customers a unique combination of applications and programmable communications via APIs to help enhance both employee and customer experiences.

Vonage owns its own tech stack of unified communications, contact center and Communication APIs - the first provider to bring these capabilities together in one portfolio to create fully customizable customer and employee experiences. This powerful combination - One Vonage - enables the Company to deliver a one-stop-shop experience for its channel partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome P2 Communications Management to the Vonage team," said Mario DeRiggi, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales and Business Development for Vonage. "With partners like P2 Communications Management, we are harnessing the power of the channel to help us actively pursue midmarket and large enterprise customers, providing them with the tools they need to transform the way they connect with their own customers."

Added Mr. DeRiggi, "We are committed to enhancing our partner program and empowering our channel partners with innovative solutions to create a frictionless and more meaningful end-to-end communications experience for their customers."

Enterprises undergoing digital transformation often don't have in-house resources when it comes to a move to the cloud. Many will turn to third parties to help facilitate the transition. Vonage's partnership with P2 Communications Management provides businesses with cloud-based products and services to change the way they do business, but also the ongoing consultancy and support they need to meet their evolving needs.

Vonage's investment in sales, marketing and technology infrastructure to support channel partners, its large network of channel managers, and comprehensive portfolio of communications solutions, were among the reasons P2 Communications chose to partner with Vonage.

"We are pleased to welcome Vonage to our portfolio of suppliers," says Carl Pavolic, Founder & CEO for P2 Communications Management. "Vonage offers deep and customized business cloud communications solutions with a high concentration of enterprise-grade management tools and services for end users to select from. We look forward to making Vonage service offerings available to our customers."

