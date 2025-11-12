P2 Science and Algenesis Partner to Develop Algae-Derived Chemicals and 100% Biobased, Biodegradable Polyurethanes

Innovative collaboration combines P2's proprietary green chemistry PIOz™ process with Algenesis' Bio-Iso™ innovation

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P2 Science, Inc., a pioneer in green chemistry and sustainable materials, and Algenesis Corporation, a leader in bio-based and biodegradable polyurethanes, today announced a strategic collaboration to create and commercialize the raw materials to produce 100% biobased polyurethane materials. The partnership leverages P2's proprietary PIOz™ process, which converts oils derived from algae feedstocks into advanced chemical intermediates, and Algenesis' recently commissioned Bio-Iso™ pilot plant and cutting-edge biobased polyurethane platforms.

Algenesis logo bio-iso plate

Together, the companies are scaling a new chemical and polymer supply chain for the production of 100% bio-polyurethanes that are biodegradable and deliver high performance without reliance on petrochemical content or toxic phosgene — expanding the availability of sustainable solutions for applications in footwear, apparel, coatings, adhesives, and consumer products. P2 is synthesizing algae-based azelaic acid at its Naugatuck, Connecticut manufacturing site to supply Algenesis with a key chemical for the production of polymers and isocyanates.

"This collaboration accelerates our shared vision: to eliminate petroleum-based carbon from everyday materials," said Oihana Elizalde, CEO of P2 Science. "By leveraging our process intensified ozonolysis platform to unlock plant-based intermediates, together with Algenesis' remarkable polyurethane technology, we can bring brand owners a measurable sustainability advantage without performance compromise."

The partnership supports the global transition to eliminate microplastics from commerce and the environment and complements both companies' commercialization efforts with leading consumer brands across multiple product categories.

"Our mission is to replace traditional plastics with plant-based materials that safely degrade at the end of life," said Steve Mayfield, CEO of Algenesis. "Working with P2 allows us to incorporate a new class of biobased intermediates into our formulations and continue delivering superior polyurethane performance, while ensuring a cleaner, healthier planet."

Both companies are committed to scaling production of their respective materials, making plant-based chemicals and bio-polyurethanes broadly available to the market.

About P2 Science

P2 Science is a green chemistry company, spun out of the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale University, that designs and manufactures renewable specialty ingredients for the personal care, flavor & fragrance, and performance materials markets. Using the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry as its foundation, P2 develops proprietary chemical processes and products inspired by nature's chemistry to deliver high performance with sustainability at scale. www.p2science.com

Press Contact:

Kate Drummond

VP Marketing and Business Development

P2 Science

[email protected]

About Algenesis Labs

Algenesis leads the way in sustainable materials, using cutting-edge science to deliver durable, accessible, and biodegradable plant-based polymers that empower customers to reduce plastic pollution. Rooted in research from the University of California San Diego, the company's Soleic® materials enable real-world circularity and sustainable design across industries.

Press Contact:

Sandra Watts

Director of Marketing

Algenesis Corporation

[email protected]

www.algenesislabs.com

