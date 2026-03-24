P2 Science Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Green Chemistry pioneer ranks second in the 2026 beauty category, with its Citropol® F fragrance enhancer highlighted for its breakthrough performance

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P2 Science, a green chemistry company that designs and manufactures renewable specialty ingredients for consumer products, today announced that the company has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

P2 Science is recognized this year for its groundbreaking Citropol® F sustainable fragrance enhancer. As the value of scent and fragrance increases among brands and consumers as a means of self-expression, differentiation, and creativity, Citropol F directly addresses this trend by enhancing fragrance performance and longevity across multiple product types.

"This recognition is a powerful validation of our mission to redefine what high-performance green chemistry can achieve," said Oihana Elizalde, CEO of P2 Science. "Citropol F solves a longstanding challenge in fragrance longevity. We're proud to see this innovation recognized on a global stage as we continue to work with our partners to create products that are both effective and sustainable."

Citropol F represents a step change in fragrance performance, enabling brands to extend scent duration without relying on traditional fixatives that may compromise sustainability or formulation flexibility. Derived from renewable feedstocks, 100% natural origin according to ISO 16128, globally compliant, and engineered through P2 Science's proprietary PICE™ platform, Citropol F delivers measurable performance benefits across fine fragrance and formulated beauty and personal care products, such as hair care and styling, body care, deodorants, and more.

Brands around the world, including Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, are incorporating Citropol F to extend the impact of the fragrance in their products. Beyond beauty, Citropol F has the potential to improve fragrance longevity across applications including home, air and fabric care, among many others.

"From the beginning, our vision has been to unlock the full potential of renewable, abundant, plant-based raw materials through green chemistry," said Patrick Foley, P2 Science co-founder and President. "Citropol F directly reflects that vision by combining molecular design with real-world performance. Our inclusion by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2026, and our #2 ranking in the beauty category, validates the impact of our technology and the strength of our team."

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. In addition to identifying the world's 50 most innovative companies, Fast Company also recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

ABOUT P2 SCIENCE

P2 Science is a green chemistry company, spun out of the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale University, that designs and manufactures renewable specialty ingredients for the personal care, flavor & fragrance, crop care, and performance materials markets. Using the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry as its foundation, P2 develops proprietary chemical processes and products inspired by nature's chemistry to deliver high performance with sustainability at scale. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Drummond

P2 Science

[email protected]

SOURCE P2 Science