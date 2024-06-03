P33 ANNOUNCES TECHCHICAGO WEEK 2024: MAIN EVENTS, KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AND FEATURED GRACE HOPPER CELEBRATION COLLABORATION

Keynote Speakers Include Former Chicago Bulls Star Joakim Noah, First Woman of Color in Space Dr. Mae Jemison, and Co-Founder of Quantum Unicorn PsiQuantum; Over 9,000 Founders, Investors & Tech Workers to Gather for Weeklong Event

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P33 today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its third annual TechChicago Week set to be held from July 22-26. P33 also today announced a collaboration with AnitaB.org, who will bring a select Grace Hopper Celebration speaker stage to TechChicago Day on July 25 to elevate women leaders in technology. Over 9,000 attendees are expected to participate in the weeklong celebration of Chicago's tech ecosystem featuring over 100 speakers.

Loaded with workshops, panel discussions, and networking events to foster inclusive access and to fuel innovation, TechChicago Week 2024 opens Monday, July 22, with a private kickoff event featuring P33 co-founder and former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, AnitaB.org founder Brenda Darden Wilkerson, and Richard Edelman, CEO of global communications firm Edelman.

The dynamic week continues on Tuesday with an Intern Social followed by a Corporate Innovation Summit hosted by 1871, and a two-day Capital Summit bringing together local founders and funders in the midwest and from the coasts. The summit will include a poker night kickoff, track-based programming focused on accelerating the flow of capital in Chicago, and curated one-on-one meetings between startups and investors.

The week's festivities conclude with TechChicago Day , the free-to-attend flagship event featuring networking hubs, keynote speakers, tech workshops, intimate roundtable discussions, an innovation corner boasting some of Chicago's most exciting startups, and networking events for job seekers. P33's TechRise biotech & life sciences live pitch competition sponsored by Sterling Bay will also take place along with a Policy and Tech panel presented by Verizon. And the Grace Hopper Celebration stage will host featured speakers, panels and workshops that elevate the importance of gender inclusion and parity in tech.

"We are excited to offer our support for such an incredible event that brings together a wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities for those seeking careers in tech – and continues to solidify Chicago as an inclusive technology and innovation hub," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, CEO of AnitaB.org.

Featured keynote speakers for TechChicago Day include former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah, Chicago Public Schools graduate and the first woman of color in space Dr. Mae Jemison, and Dr. Pete Shadbolt, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of quantum unicorn PsiQuantum.

"We're thrilled to welcome such an impressive speaker lineup to TechChicago Week 2024," said Brad Henderson, CEO of P33. "Our third-annual event is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet, and we can't wait to bring our tech and business community together again for an inclusive and enriching experience that continues to be the nation's most accessible and diverse city-based tech week."

TechChicago Week events will be held at 1229 W. Concord Place along the banks of the Chicago River at the new Lincoln Yards life sciences building.

TechChicago Week main events schedule:

TechChicago Week is still accepting applications for TechChicago Week Recommends, a curated list of recommended partner events taking place all week long.

TechChicago Week presenting sponsors Infobip and Bank of America keep the week's marquee event TechChicago Day free to all. P33 will be leveraging Infobip's communications platform leading up to and during TechChicago Week to communicate with attendees.

Civic partners include World Business Chicago and Intersect Illinois. Past TechChicago Week speakers include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Governor JB Pritzker, Scottie Pippen, Tom Ricketts, Vic Mensa, Sam Yagan and Penny Pritzker.

More details and ticket registration available at https://gotechchicago.com/week . Attendee registration for TechChicago Day is available here: https://events.eventnoire.com/e/tcw24-day .

About P33

P33 is a publicly and privately-funded non-profit with a mission to transform Chicago into a tier 1 tech and innovation hub driving inclusive economic growth. P33's work is anchored in deep research and driven by a need to unlock the potential of the digital age to solve some of the toughest problems facing Chicago, such as equitable access to digital careers, talent retention, deep science commercialization, and gaps in the growth-stage startup ecosystem. P33 was launched in 2019 by Penny Pritzker, former Secretary of Commerce and founder and chairman of PSP Partners; Chris Gladwin, CEO and co-founder of Ocient and Cleversafe; and Kelly Welsh, Former President of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago. Learn more at p33chicago.com .

Media Contact:

Ben Pavlovic

[email protected]

312-961-3919

SOURCE P33