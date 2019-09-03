P3iD and OnTask Partner to Provide Business Workflow Automation Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- P3iD Technologies, Inc., a developer, and integrator of highly secure document & data platforms for capture, extraction, and storage, today announced a technology and business partnership with OnTask, an Accusoft product, to deliver business workflow automation solutions.

The strategic partnership between P3iD and OnTask allows P3iD to add an essential component of workflow automation to augment our existing portfolio of capture, security, and business applications. As part of the business and technology partnership, P3iD will offer OnTask integration and co-development services. As well as provide a variety of abridged input sources, including document scanners, mobile devices, and voice assistant systems.

With our expertise in the document capture and recognition environment, as well as the strategic relationships we've established, it's only natural to add a business process automation workflow technology to our solutions portfolio. OnTask is the perfect complement," said Kevin Neal, CEO of P3iD Technologies, Inc. "P3iD is looking forward to utilizing OnTask's business workflow system to focus on the transportation and logistics vertical market. We've identified transportation to be our first target market segment due to the need for process automation."

Highlights of the P3iD and OnTask partnership:

P3iD augments OnTask with secure document scanning and capture solutions

A simple process designer reduces time-to-value for a better total cost of ownership

Zero-learning curve using familiar applications such as MS Office, Salesforce or others

"The P3iD team and technologies they have assembled are an ideal complement for OnTask to create modern, secure and efficient business process workflow solutions," explained Steve Wilson, VP of Product at Accusoft. "With P3iD's knowledge and experience in document capture, it's expected that connecting extracted index metadata to workflow automation can bring additional value to our customers and partner ecosystems."

P3iD has been fully trained on the OnTask process automation platform and is actively looking for interested technology partners or end-user organizations to participate in P3iD's Technology Adoption Program (P3iD-TAP) . P3iD-TAP allows for exclusive early access to technology solutions and provider organizations a competitive advantage into the world of digital transformation.

To apply for P3iD-TAP, or for more information on the P3iD and OnTask partnership, please email us at ontask@p3idtech.com or call 720-662-9174.

About P3iD Technologies, Inc.

P3iD Technologies develops and integrates, an extensible modular platform for capture, extraction, and storage of documents and data. The company focuses on a modern approach to innovative business process automation solutions. P3iD maintains a strong emphasis on security by integrating patent-pending identity management and encryption technologies. Your organization's success is our success. For more information, go to https://p3idtech.com/ontask , call us at 408-785-2005, or email media@p3idtech.com .

About Accusoft

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a software development company specializing in content processing, conversion, and automation solutions. From out-of-the-box and configurable applications to APIs built for developers, Accusoft software enables users to solve their most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents, the company's flagship products, including OnTask, PrizmDoc Viewer, and ImageGear, are designed to improve productivity, provide actionable data, and deliver results that matter. The Accusoft team is dedicated to continuous innovation through customer-centric product development, new version release, and a passion for understanding industry trends that drive consumer demand. Visit us at www.accusoft.com .

