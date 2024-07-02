P95 Acquires 4Clinics to Expand Global CRO Services, Strengthen Position as Market Leader

LEUVEN, Belgium, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P95 BV ("P95"), a global leader in clinical and epidemiology research solutions, with a focus on vaccines and infectious diseases, is excited to announce the strategic acquisition of 4Clinics, a Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing Data Management, Biostatistics, Scientific Writing, Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations services for clinical and epidemiological studies with expertise in vaccines, immunotherapeutics and medical devices. P95 is a portfolio company of private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand"). Commencing on 1 July 2024, the 4Clinic's team and operations will be fully integrated into the P95 group.

Thomas Verstraeten, CEO of P95, comments, "I am very excited to have the 4Clinics team as part of the P95 group. 4Clinics has a long history of supporting a wide range of customers across the globe, and like us, is well known for its expertise in vaccines and infectious disease. The knowledge and experience they bring, particularly in biometrics and medical writing, will significantly strengthen our capacity and enhance our ability to provide full-scale CRO services to our customers. Establishing ourselves in France will also enable us to better serve our Francophone clientele."

The President of 4Clinics, Fabrice Degrez remarks, "We are thrilled to start this strategic partnership in a competitive market where consolidation is key. By joining forces with P95, a like-minded partner sharing our Belgian roots, we are setting a robust foundation for innovation and enhanced capabilities. This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence and ensures continuity and improved services for our customers. Together, we are dedicated to sustaining long-term advancements in our field."

"Under P95's leadership, numerous strategic programs have been initiated, showcasing impressive progress towards building a leading Infectious Disease & Vaccine CRO with both observational and clinical capabilities. Ampersand is proud to support a company that significantly contributes to improving access to life-saving drugs and medicines for patients worldwide," adds Benoit Bouche, Board Chairman of P95 and Ampersand Operating Partner.

About P95

P95, an Ampersand portfolio company, is a leading global provider of clinical and epidemiology research solutions with a specialty focus on vaccines and infectious diseases. With headquarters in Belgium, and regional hubs in Africa (South Africa), Latin America (Colombia), North America (USA), and Southeast Asia (Thailand), P95's full-service CRO solutions span across 5 continents with staff in over 25 countries. P95 offers a wide range of solutions including phase I-IV clinical studies, epidemiology, and RWE studies, in addition to scientific and clinical development consulting, P95 provides end-to-end services including study start-up, clinical monitoring, sample management, medical monitoring and pharmacovigilance, qualitative research, medical writing, data management, biostatistics, and IT.

About 4Clinics

4Clinics is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing Data Management, Biostatistics, Scientific Writing, Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Operations services for clinical and epidemiological studies with a particular expertise in vaccines, immunotherapeutics and medical devices. 4Clinics serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices companies as well as NGOs, hospitals and researchers with tailor-made services including remote biometry and medical writing platforms. 4Clinics has offices in Belgium, France, and Morocco.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

