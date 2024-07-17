P95 Welcomes Laurence De Moerlooze as Chief Medical Officer to Oversee Clinical and Epidemiology Operations

LEUVEN, Belgium, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P95 BV ("P95"), an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company, is proud to announce the appointment of Laurence De Moerlooze as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Laurence will provide medical leadership and spearhead operational oversight across P95's clinical and epidemiology activities, driving forward the company's strategic goals in vaccine innovation and public health.

Laurence De Moerlooze, Chief Medical Officer, P95

Laurence brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to P95's management team, shaped by an impressive career marked by pivotal positions such as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Bavaria Nordic, and influential senior roles at Takeda and GSK. After earning a PhD in Virology from the University of Liège and extensive post-doctoral work in Montreal, London, and Brussels, Laurence amassed over 15 years at GSK Biologicals. During this time, she was at the forefront of regulatory affairs, project management, and medical affairs, playing a significant role in developing vaccines, including one for HPV. Her subsequent leadership extended to Zika and Norovirus vaccine development as a Vice President at Takeda, followed by her 4-year tenure as Chief Medical Officer at Bavarian Nordic. Laurence's unique and vast understanding of vaccine development and implementation will be a tremendous asset to P95.

Thomas Verstraeten, Chief Executive Officer of P95 expressed: "I am delighted to welcome Laurence De Moerlooze to P95. Her visionary leadership and deep-rooted understanding of all stages of vaccine development and implementations align perfectly with P95's ambitions as we solidify our position as a leading global CRO specializing in vaccines and infectious diseases."

About P95

P95, an Ampersand portfolio company, is a leading global provider of clinical and epidemiology research solutions with a specialty focus on vaccines and infectious diseases. With headquarters in Belgium, offices across Europe, and regional hubs in Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, and USA, P95's full-service CRO solutions span across 5 continents with staff in over 25 countries. P95 offers a wide range of solutions including phase I-IV clinical studies, epidemiology, and RWE studies, in addition to scientific and clinical development consulting, P95 offers end-to-end services including study start-up, clinical monitoring, sample management, medical monitoring and pharmacovigilance, qualitative research, medical writing, data management, biostatistics, and IT.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE P95 BV