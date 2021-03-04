PA Clinical Network Announces that Maintenance of Certification ("MOC") Will Not Be Used for Provider Credentialing

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PA Clinical Network, Pennsylvania's only statewide physician-led clinically integrated network, announced today that Maintenance of Certification (MOC) will not be used as a criterion in its credentialing of participating physician members.

The PA Clinical Network physicians are full-time doctors in active clinical practice who work together and share best practices to deliver high-quality care and better outcomes in a more cost-effective manner in communities across Pennsylvania. Over 170 physicians and advance practice clinicians care for over 58,000 Pennsylvanians under seven health insurer contracting arrangements that are designed to promote health and prevent complications from chronic conditions.

"All of our physicians are committed to lifelong learning in the pursuit of clinical excellence. The use of MOC by many of the medical specialty boards as a condition of continued board certification is time consuming paperwork, expensive and disconnected from the challenges our patients face in clinical practice," said Jaan Sidorov, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of the PA Clinical Network. "The physicians of the PA Clinical Network continue to rely on their real-world clinical expertise, shared quality improvement, continuing medical education, meeting all Pennsylvania licensure requirements, gaining access to local medical experts and adhering to the highest community standards of medical practice to achieve the best medical outcomes for their patients."

John Pagan, Chair of the Board for the PA Clinical Network noted, "The physicians of the PA Clinical Network are applying the latest advances in succeeding in value-based systems of care. We're doing this every day at the community practice level to achieve the Quadruple Aim of higher quality, optimum cost, enhanced patient experience and physician success without MOC."

The physicians of the PA Clinical Network continue to support the Pennsylvania Medical Society's advocacy in MOC reform to ensure that the process is fair, meaningful and relevant for their patients.

PA Clinical Network

The PA Clinical Network has been built by and for independent Pennsylvania physicians, equips 67 private practices with more than 180 providers across Pennsylvania with expertise, resources, and tools that support success in the new reality of value-based healthcare. It offers the HealthEC Population Health Platform, ranked "Best in KLAS" by KLAS Research, supports better outcomes and builds a data-driven case for value-based payments while promoting well-coordinated, patient-centered care. Its physician leadership team understands the benefits of autonomy to private practices and their patients. The CIN is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society and its Care Centered Collaborative.

SOURCE PA Clinical Network

Related Links

https://www.pennsylvaniacin.com

