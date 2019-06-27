PA Consumers at Risk from Robocall Scams, According to AARP Survey

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania consumers remain vulnerable to sophisticated technologies employed by telephone robocall scam artists, according to a new survey from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Scammers increasingly rely on "spoofing" phone numbers - faking the area code or prefix on a caller ID system to make consumers think someone they know is calling. Unfortunately, the technique can be successful, with 54% of Pennsylvania adults surveyed likely to answer a call seemingly from a local area code, and 42% would pick up a call from an area code where friends or family live.

Robocall scams continue to grow at an alarming rate. According to the YouMail Robocall index, there were over 1.6 billion robocalls placed in Pennsylvania in 2018, more than double the number from 2016. More than half (57%) of Pennsylvania adults surveyed by AARP estimated that they receive seven or more robocalls per week.

"Scam artists are using complex technologies to mislead you into thinking you're answering a call from a friend, neighbor or relative," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "Once you pick up the phone, these criminals will try to hook you into a variety of scams designed to steal your money."

The study showed Pennsylvania residents can be tempted by robocall scams. In fact 57% of those adults surveyed were likely to engage with scammers, especially if the message contains a threat--like unpaid taxes or facing jail time for missing jury duty.

To help protect against illegal robocalls, Johnston-Walsh recommends that consumers take the following steps:

Add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry and Pennsylvania's Do Not Call List. Registering your number will not put a stop to fraudulent calls, but it will make them easier to recognize since most legitimate telemarketers do not call numbers on the registries.

Do Not Call List. Registering your number will not put a stop to fraudulent calls, but it will make them easier to recognize since most legitimate telemarketers do not call numbers on the registries. Explore free or low-cost call blocking options that are compatible with your phone and service provider.

Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission and Pennsylvania's Office of Attorney General.

Johnston-Walsh says the survey showed consumers can do a better job of protecting themselves against robocall scams. Although one in ten (9%) Pennsylvania adults have been victimized by a phone scam in their lifetime, few are taking action to protect themselves. In fact, most do not use a robocall blocking service (74%); have not reported telemarketing robocalls (77%), calls with fake or misleading display numbers (83%) or reported attempted telephone scams (82%) to authorities.

"Phone scams cost U.S. consumers more than $429 million last year alone," said Johnston-Walsh. "As the scams become more sophisticated, consumers must remain vigilant to protect themselves--Remember, if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam."

For more findings from the AARP robocall survey, see the research report, "Who's Really on the Line?"

The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for "Watchdog Alert" emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to report scams or get help from trained volunteers in the event someone falls victim to scammers' tactics. The Fraud Watch Network website provides information about fraud and scams, prevention tips from experts, an interactive scam-tracking map and access to AARP's hit podcast series, The Perfect Scam.

CONTACT: Steve Gardner, AARP PA

(717) 237-6481 or Sgardner@aarp.org

Or

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA

(267) 825-9928 or Jisasi@aarp.org

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

