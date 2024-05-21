PAARC Consulting announces the launch of Pentest and Vulnerability scanning services

ORLANDO, Fla. , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAARC, an advisory and consulting firm founded earlier this year by former regulator, Fintech veteran and executive Luis Trujillo announces the expansion of its Cybersecurity Services. Prior to this announcement, the firm's Cybersecurity practice was limited to helping companies develop and enhance security frameworks to ensure compliance with regulatory, PCI, SOC and ISO 27001 requirements. With increased technical capabilities, the firm has now ventured into providing independent penetration testing and vulnerability scanning and services.

"Technology advancements and concerns over the proliferation of data breaches have brought Cybersecurity frameworks front and center for regulatory bodies in the financial services space." said Mr. Trujillo, Founder and Managing Partner of PAARC. "Outside of the value this new offering brings to our existing customers, it provides our firm the opportunity to diversify our customer base beyond banks and fintechs. Every company in the world processing or storing personal and financial data in their systems needs to ensure such information is safeguarded".

Daniel Neier, CISSP, QSA, CEH, CPT, serves as PAARC's Managing Director of Cybersecurity and commented the following: "When Luis and I were strategizing on expanding our Cybersecurity offering, how we were going to go about it was a no brainer. Because of the verticals we currently serve, all of our existing customers need to implement Pentesting and Vulnerability scanning as part of their overall corporate cybersecurity program. Being able to leverage our technical capabilities and expertise as a means to provide further value and substance to our clients is very exciting. As a Certified Ethical Hacker, I look forward to working with our clients and helping them beyond paper to test that their systems are protected from internal and external threats."

About PAARC:

PAARC's advisory practice helps organizations launch financial products while mitigating risk and ensuring regulatory compliance. The firm's clients include banks, fintechs and payment solutions providers. With a team that includes former regulators, licensing engagements are streamlined and customized to fit the individual needs and product offering of each client. Compliance and Risk engagements include program development, outsourcing and testing for key areas such as Anti-Money Laundering, Consumer Protection, Regulatory Compliance, Privacy and Security. For more information visit paarcconsulting.com . For partnerships and other inquiries, contact [email protected] .

